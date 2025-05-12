403
Media reports Trump possibly to acknowledge Palestine
(MENAFN) According to a report by Media Line, U.S. President Donald Trump may announce formal recognition of the State of Palestine during the upcoming Gulf-US summit in Saudi Arabia. The claim, based on anonymous diplomatic sources, suggests the announcement could reshape the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East.
Palestine is currently recognized by 147 countries, including Russia and the majority of nations in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. However, the U.S., Israel, and most Western European countries have not granted official recognition. Calls for Palestinian statehood have intensified, especially after the renewed Israeli military campaign in Gaza, which began in 2023 following a deadly Hamas attack.
A Gulf-based diplomat told Media Line that Trump plans to declare U.S. recognition of a Palestinian state—explicitly excluding Hamas from its formation. The source described the potential move as “the most important declaration” likely to shift the regional power dynamics.
Speculation has grown since Trump recently hinted at a major announcement related to the Middle East during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. While he gave no specifics, he described the announcement as “very positive” and hinted it would come during his upcoming trip to the region. Some analysts believe it could relate to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
However, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has dismissed the report as baseless, criticizing The Jerusalem Post for citing what he called unreliable sources. “This report is nonsense,” Huckabee wrote on X, asserting that Israel remains one of Trump’s closest allies.
Trump has not previously indicated support for recognizing Palestine. In his first term, he officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital—ignoring Palestinian claims to East Jerusalem under the 1993 peace agreements. Nevertheless, in his current term, Trump has shown interest in resolving the long-standing conflict. While a brief ceasefire was achieved in January, Israel has resumed operations against Hamas. Trump recently mentioned that new discussions around a Gaza ceasefire are underway.
