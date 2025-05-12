403
Japan Urges U.S. to Scrap Auto Tariffs
(MENAFN) Japan’s premier reiterated on Sunday that Tokyo continues to urge Washington to abolish its 25 percent tariffs on vehicles, according to a report by the media.
This renewed push follows a recent agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom in which the U.S. consented to lift similar tariffs on British steel and aluminum and reduce car tariffs from 27.5 percent to 10 percent for the majority of British vehicle exports.
During a televised discussion, Shigeru Ishiba described the UK-U.S. arrangement as “a model,” but he emphasized that the dynamics of Japan’s trade and investment ties with the United States differ from those of the UK.
While acknowledging that creating a low-tariff quota is “one way,” Ishiba pointed out that the UK only exports approximately 100,000 cars to the U.S. each year—significantly fewer than Japan.
Ishiba insisted that Japan will persist in advocating for the total removal of American tariffs on Japanese automobiles.
He also highlighted the significant contribution of Japanese car manufacturers to the U.S. economy, stressing that “If we exhaust the Japanese auto industry, we will not be able to invest in the United States,” referring to the sector’s vital role in supporting employment across American states.
In a related development, Japan’s top negotiator on tariff matters, Ryosei Akazawa, reaffirmed on Friday that Tokyo is aiming for the full elimination of U.S. duties.
This includes the 24 percent “reciprocal” tariffs, which are currently under a temporary 90-day suspension, as well as the 25 percent taxes on vehicles, steel, along with aluminum.
