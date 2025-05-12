Hailey Bieber Celebrates First Mother's Day With Son Jack Blues

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 12 (IANS) Hailey Bieber, the wife of pop icon Justin Bieber, has marked a major milestone as a mother. The Rhode founder, 28, celebrated her first Mother's Day after she and husband Justin Bieber welcomed baby son Jack Blues in August 2024.

Hailey documented the occasion with a post on Instagram that included various sweet motherhood snapshots, reports 'People' magazine.

"I love being your mommy Jack Blues. Happy Mothers Day”, she captioned the post, adding a white heart emoji.

As per 'People, Hailey included several images of her and Jack in the carousel, including one of the baby crawling on the ground in a white onesie while wearing a cone-shaped rainbow hat. One other picture showed Hailey posing in a mirror with her baby bump on display, while another captured her pressing a kiss to her son's foot.

The proud mom also shared a photo of her stylishly pushing a stroller while wearing black kitten heels, black sunnies and a cropped jacket, as well as one more of Jack with his hands against a plane window while flying in the air.

Hailey made note of how much her life has changed over the past in an Instagram post on Sunday, April 20, as she reflected on spending her first Easter with her baby boy. "This Easter vs. Last Easter hehe”, she captioned the post. In the comment section, many celebrities shared their love and adoration for baby Jack, including rapper Sexxy Red, actress Justine Skye and Lori Harvey.

After welcoming their baby in 2024, Justin and Hailey took some time to stay out of the public eye. "They've been trying to stay as low-key as they can since Jack arrived”, a source told said in November. "They're very excited, but becoming parents and having a newborn has been a big adjustment for them. They've had a lot of support”.