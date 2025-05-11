403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
'Naqla' School Chess Project Concludes
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Sports and Youth and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education have concluded the second edition of“Naqla” School Chess Project for primary schools for academic year 2024–2025 as part of the joint cooperation between the two ministries and Qatar Chess Association (QCA). The championship featured two tournaments: one for boys' public schools and another for girls' public schools. Each tournament followed a six-round system and saw the participation of 120 students representing 12 primary schools. Winners were honoured by HE Dr Ibrahim bin Saleh al-Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education; Maha al-Ruwaili, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs; and Hamad al-Tamimi, Executive Director of the QCA. Individual boys' category: Amir Na'ssan from Malik Bin Anas Model School. Individual girls category: Zeina Shaker from Sumayya Primary School. Boys team competition: Malik Bin Anas Model School. Girls team competition: Sumayya Primary School.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment