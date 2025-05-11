Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian UAV Launch And Control Site In Sumy Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Combat drone operators from the "Prime" strike UAV unit of the 5th Border Guard Detachment successfully struck enemy positions in the Sumy sector.

The State Border Guard Service released a corresponding video, Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of precise strikes, shelters, hideouts, an ammunition depot, communications equipment, an enemy UAV launch and control site, a mortar launcher site, vehicles, and enemy personnel were destroyed," the statement said.

As reported by Ukrinform, drone operators from the National Guard's special unit,“Hostri Kartuzy,” neutralized a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Kurakhove in the Donetsk region.

Photo: SBGSU