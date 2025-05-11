403
Unu Health Introduces An Easy-To-Use App
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) South African Moms are using their phones to beat the onset of winter flu among their family
Let's be honest-there's nothing quite as stressful as having a sick child when you're away from home. Whether you're heading out on a school holiday road trip, flying for work, or just spending a weekend with family, the moment your little one starts coughing, sniffling, or running a fever, that sense of panic sets in. Where's the nearest clinic? Is it any good? Do they even have space to see you today? How do I fit that into my packed day?
And it's not just the kids. As moms, we often push through when we're not feeling great ourselves-but sometimes we need help, too. And that's where telemedicine stands up and has your back. Apps like Unu Health become your winter-season superhero, with their easy-to-use app, you've basically got a doctor in your pocket-wherever you are.
As colds and flu's increase 8-fold between end April and early July in South Africa[1], you don't have to scramble to find a doctor or brave a waiting room full of germs. Moms are using their phones to beat the onset of flu in their families, without leaving their homes.
Telemedicine allows you to connect to qualified healthcare professionals for doctor consultations on your phone via video, voice or text. It's a fast, private, affordable, way to put your mind at ease, and get the script you may need.
"Our app gives moms access to trusted medical advice and treatment, within max 10 minutes, without the stress of trying to juggle a clinic or doctor visit within a busy day.' Says Unu Health's founder Tania Joffe. 'Access to doctors Monday to Sunday from your phone help mom's juggle taking care of themselves and their families with all their other responsibilities.'
Let's face it-flu season doesn't care if you're on holiday or in back-to-back meetings. From sniffles and coughs to sudden fevers, you never know when someone in the family might need a doctor. With telemedicine you can:
.Get help managing flu and cold symptoms
.Ask a doctor questions in real-time
.Get prescriptions or health advice on the go
.Avoid packed waiting rooms and long waits
This winter, make sure you've got Unu Health on your side. Because while you can't always plan when someone gets sick, you can plan to be prepared.
About Unu Health
Unu Health is a female-founded leading digital health tech company dedicated to revolutionising healthcare access in South Africa. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology with telehealth services, and partnering with trusted healthcare companies in South, Unu Health provides patients with personalised, on-demand solutions from their smart phones. The platform connects users to a network of qualified doctors for medical consultations and pathology services, including 17 different blood tests available directly to consumers, Unu Health's mission is to make quality healthcare accessible, affordable, and convenient for everyone, ensuring that no one is left behind in the journey towards better health.
