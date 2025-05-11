Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
S&P Upgrades Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC And Its Senior Notes To 'BBB' On Continued Good Business Momentum Outlook Stable

S&P Upgrades Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC And Its Senior Notes To 'BBB' On Continued Good Business Momentum Outlook Stable


2025-05-11 10:04:27
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) S&P has announced on 8 May that it has raised its long-term issuer credit rating on Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma, Company) and its $500 million notes outstanding due July 9, 2025, issued out of Hikma Finance USA LLC, to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' with a stable outlook. S&P said its rating action reflects Hikma's good business momentum and ability to maintain healthy growth prospects and stable credit metrics.


Khalid Nabilsi, CFO of Hikma said:“I am pleased that S&P have upgraded Hikma, strengthening our investment grade rating and confirming our solid market position as well as our track record of profitability and cash generation.”

About Hikma:

Hikma helps put better health within reach every day for millions of people around the world. For more than 45 years, we've been creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them. Headquartered in the UK, we are a global company with a local presence across North America, MENA and Europe, and we use our unique insight and expertise to transform cutting-edge science into innovative solutions that transform people's lives. We are a leading licensing partner, and through our venture capital arm, are helping bring innovative health technologies to people around the world.

MENAFN11052025005446012082ID1109534210

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search