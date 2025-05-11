S&P Upgrades Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC And Its Senior Notes To 'BBB' On Continued Good Business Momentum Outlook Stable

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) S&P has announced on 8 May that it has raised its long-term issuer credit rating on Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma, Company) and its $500 million notes outstanding due July 9, 2025, issued out of Hikma Finance USA LLC, to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' with a stable outlook. S&P said its rating action reflects Hikma's good business momentum and ability to maintain healthy growth prospects and stable credit metrics.

Khalid Nabilsi, CFO of Hikma said:“I am pleased that S&P have upgraded Hikma, strengthening our investment grade rating and confirming our solid market position as well as our track record of profitability and cash generation.”

About Hikma:

Hikma helps put better health within reach every day for millions of people around the world. For more than 45 years, we've been creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them. Headquartered in the UK, we are a global company with a local presence across North America, MENA and Europe, and we use our unique insight and expertise to transform cutting-edge science into innovative solutions that transform people's lives. We are a leading licensing partner, and through our venture capital arm, are helping bring innovative health technologies to people around the world.