403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Port Sudan Recovers from Drone Strikes
(MENAFN) The fires at fuel depots in Port Sudan have been brought under control, and electricity is gradually being restored across the eastern Red Sea State following drone attacks in early May, according to statements from Sudan's Civil Defense Forces and the state-run Electricity Company.
"The fire at the strategic storage facilities and other affected sites in Port Sudan has been completely extinguished," stated Osman Al-Atta, Director of Sudan's Civil Defense Forces. He added that firefighting efforts were particularly challenging due to the large volumes of oil stored at the affected sites.
"The return of electricity supply to cities in Red Sea State is underway gradually," the Electricity Company stated in a brief update posted on its official Facebook page.
Since mid-April 2023, Sudan has been embroiled in a violent conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), resulting in tens of thousands of deaths, though the precise toll remains unknown.
The RSF has recently escalated its drone attacks targeting military sites and vital infrastructure in SAF-controlled areas. On May 4, the RSF launched drone strikes on Port Sudan for the first time, targeting both a military airbase and civilian facilities. On May 8, drones attacked fuel depots in the city, destroying them completely, causing massive explosions, and sparking fires that lasted for several days.
On May 9, Sudan's Electricity Company announced that the Port Sudan power transformer station had been targeted by drones in the morning, resulting in a complete power outage.
"The fire at the strategic storage facilities and other affected sites in Port Sudan has been completely extinguished," stated Osman Al-Atta, Director of Sudan's Civil Defense Forces. He added that firefighting efforts were particularly challenging due to the large volumes of oil stored at the affected sites.
"The return of electricity supply to cities in Red Sea State is underway gradually," the Electricity Company stated in a brief update posted on its official Facebook page.
Since mid-April 2023, Sudan has been embroiled in a violent conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), resulting in tens of thousands of deaths, though the precise toll remains unknown.
The RSF has recently escalated its drone attacks targeting military sites and vital infrastructure in SAF-controlled areas. On May 4, the RSF launched drone strikes on Port Sudan for the first time, targeting both a military airbase and civilian facilities. On May 8, drones attacked fuel depots in the city, destroying them completely, causing massive explosions, and sparking fires that lasted for several days.
On May 9, Sudan's Electricity Company announced that the Port Sudan power transformer station had been targeted by drones in the morning, resulting in a complete power outage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment