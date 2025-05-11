403
Top US, China Trade Talks Begin
(MENAFN) The initial day of important trade discussions between the United States and China ended on Saturday evening in Geneva, Switzerland, with further negotiations scheduled for Sunday, as reported by the media.
The session, which started at 10 am local time (0800 GMT) and included a break for lunch, concluded around 8:00 pm, lasting for at least eight hours, according to the publication.
There were no official statements released immediately following the meeting, and specifics regarding the nature or tone of the discussions were not disclosed.
The US delegation was led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, while Vice Premier He Lifeng represented China.
These discussions took place amid ongoing efforts to alleviate trade tensions following a significant escalation earlier this year when the US imposed tariffs as high as 145 percent on imports from China.
In retaliation, Beijing implemented duties of up to 125 percent on select American products.
Before the talks, United States Leader Donald Trump stated that an 80 percent tariff on Chinese goods “seems right.”
The White House made it clear that Trump’s trade team has his full support in securing what it described as “the best deal possible for America.”
