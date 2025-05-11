Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex: A Doctor-Recommended Solution For Radiant, Youthful-Looking Skin To Help You Celebrate National Women's Health Week

What Is Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex is a cutting-edge dietary supplement designed to address the root causes of visible aging by nourishing skin from the inside out. Unlike topical products that only treat surface-level concerns, this daily supplement works internally to support the body's natural ability to maintain firm, hydrated, and youthful-looking skin. Dermal Repair Complex uses a blend of scientifically studied ingredients to help combat age-related collagen loss, reduce the visible effects of hormonal imbalances, and protect against free radical damage. Regular use may result in a smoother, firmer appearance, particularly in areas prone to sagging like the cheeks, jawline, and neck, along with a noticeable improvement in skin tone, texture, and overall radiance. This doctor-developed formula doesn't just stop at the skin-it can also support stronger nails and thicker-looking hair, helping women feel vibrant and healthy from head to toe.†*

What Are the Key Ingredients in Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?

Dermal Repair Complex is formulated with ingredients known for their ability to support youthful skin and help fight visible aging at its source.



Hydrolyzed Collagen: This highly absorbable form of collagen supplies the skin with essential amino acids that help maintain firmness and elasticity, supporting a more lifted, youthful appearance over time.†*

Saw Palmetto: A botanical extract known for helping reduce some of the negative effects of DHT (dihydrotestosterone), a hormone that can accelerate skin aging. Saw Palmetto helps reduce the hormonal triggers that can contribute to the appearance of sagging and loss of skin density.†* MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane): A natural compound that supports the skin's structure by supporting collagen production and improving skin resilience. MSM can also help promote better tone and texture by supporting the skin's underlying matrix.†*

To learn more about how Dermal Repair Complex can support your wellness and skin goals this National Women's Health Week, visit beverlyhillsmd .

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex Reviews



"I'm 54 and my skin feels the best it has ever felt my face feels more plump and my fine lines aren't as noticeable as they were 5 months ago this magic in a jar" - Carolyn (April, 2025)



"I've been using Dermal repair for several months now. I'm pleased with results thus far. My skin is resilient, and glowing these days. My creases at my howled seem softer along with my lip lines softening. I get a facial monthly and my technician has commented on the improvement in my skin." - Rebecca (April, 2025)

"At seventy years old my skin has not looked better. Even my husband talks about how soft and smooth my skin is. It's been nice to have this positive aspect in my older years" - Rosemary (March, 2025)

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex FAQ



How do I use Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?

For optimal results, take 2 capsules of Dermal Repair Complex dietary supplement daily with 8 fl. oz. of water and a meal.

Where can I buy Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex? Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex can be purchased on the Beverly Hills MD website for the purchase price of $58.00 with a 90-day money-back guarantee (less s&h).

About Dr. Layke and Dr. Danielpour

Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour are renowned plastic surgeons and co-founders of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group . Both doctors trained at the prestigious Long Island Plastic Surgical Group before offering world-class procedures at their Beverly Hills clinic. In 2014, their passion for science inspired them to develop advanced ingredient formulations to help users achieve results in the comfort of their homes, and the Beverly Hills MD skincare line was born. Dr. John Layke and Payman Danielpour also launched the Forever Young Podcast, where they discuss beauty trends and longevity solutions. For more, follow them on their Forever Young YouTube channel , Instagram @plastixdocs , and TikTok .

About Beverly Hills MD

Beverly Hills MD was created by Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour of the innovative Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. With their cutting-edge skincare line, Beverly Hills MD, they reach beyond the walls of their office and offer at-home "look younger" results to those seeking the best at-home solutions available. Each product works to visibly correct the most stubborn skincare concerns. Their bestsellers include Deep Wrinkle Filler and Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum . For the latest news, follow Beverly Hills MD on Instagram @officialbhmd and YouTub .

*All individuals are unique. Results can and will vary.