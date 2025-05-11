Russian Forces Launch Over 100 Attacks At Sumy Region In Past 24 Hrs

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian forces carried out more than 100 attacks at Sumy region using guided bombs, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and drones.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Starting morning, May 10 to early May 11, 2025, Russian forces carried out over 100 attacks at 31 populated areas across 14 territorial communities in the region. Most attacks were recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts,” the statement reads.

The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs (KABs), MLRS, FPV drones, and dropped explosive grenades (VOGs) from UAVs. In particular, they carried out nearly 10 strikes with guided bombs, 30 FPV drone attacks, about 30 VOG drops from drones, and over 70 MLRS explosions. The enemy also launched rocket strikes from a helicopter using NAR-type missiles (resulting in 10 explosions).

Three killed, four wounded in Russian shelling ofregion in past day

In Popivka community, non-residential buildings were damaged. In Bilopillia community, a civilian infrastructure facility, a non-residential building, and private houses were damaged. Throughout the day, the air raid alert in the region lasted 12 hours and 13 minutes.

Over the past day, 51 people were evacuated from border communities by local authorities in cooperation with units of the State Emergency Service, National Police, and public organizations.

