Media reports Russian ship-outs to US extremely increase
(MENAFN) Trade between Russia and the United States saw a sharp 50% increase in March, reaching $573 million, according to customs data cited by RIA Novosti on Thursday. The rise was largely driven by a surge in U.S. imports of Russian fertilizers and agricultural commodities.
Despite Western sanctions imposed on Moscow following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, Russian fertilizer and grain exports remain technically exempt. However, they have faced logistical hurdles due to financial, shipping, and insurance restrictions.
The $573 million figure marks the highest level of bilateral trade between the two countries since March 2023, when it reached $628.5 million. In March 2025 alone, the U.S. imported $219 million worth of Russian fertilizers. Additional imports included $87.5 million in platinum, $6 million in plywood, and $5 million in phosphates.
Meanwhile, Russia’s imports from the U.S. stayed consistent at $50 million. These were mainly composed of $14.8 million in vaccines, $6.2 million in medical devices, $5.7 million in food items, and $3.7 million in laboratory equipment.
