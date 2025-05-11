403
Bahrain, Syria Discuss Enhancing Multi-Sector Collaboration
(MENAFN) Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani announced on Saturday that discussions have taken place with Syria to enhance collaboration across multiple sectors. This development occurred during the first official visit by Syrian leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa to the Kingdom.
Speaking at a joint press briefing alongside his Syrian counterpart, Al Zayani stated that Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa held comprehensive discussions with Al-Sharaa. He emphasized the long-standing and strong brotherly connections between the two countries. The talks centered on increasing cooperation in fields such as commerce, civil air travel, power, healthcare, and schooling.
Al Zayani also noted that both sides examined the most recent developments within Syria, including national initiatives aimed at bolstering security, stability, and social cohesion.
Syria's top diplomat, Asaad Al-Shaibani, characterized the visit as a significant juncture in the relationship between the two nations, heralding a new phase built on mutual trust and respect.
Al-Shaibani conveyed that Syria sees Bahrain as a proactive partner in its rebuilding efforts and a key contributor to initiatives designed to revitalize the Syrian economy.
Syria's foreign affairs chief repeated his country's plea to lift economic sanctions, asserting that doing so is essential for both humanitarian reasons and the stability of the region. He contended that a stable Syria would contribute to greater regional security and lessen the dangers of migration, poverty, and extremism.
