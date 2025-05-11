403
Hilton Partners with WestF5 to Announce Launch of DoubleTree by Hilton Residences, Dubai Jumeirah Garden City
(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Dubai, UAE – May 8, 2025: Hilton and WestF5 today signed an agreement to launch DoubleTree by Hilton Residences, Dubai Jumeirah Garden City – a sophisticated new branded residential project. The signing ceremony took place at the prestigious Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah ahead of the project’s upcoming launch later this month. The total project value is estimated at nearly AED 500 Million.
WestF5 is a strategic alliance between the retail powerhouse West Zone Group and real estate investment and development leader Fortune 5. Together they bring decades of proven expertise across retail, hospitality, and property development, with a forward-looking vision to position the DoubleTree by Hilton Residences, Dubai Jumeirah Garden City as a landmark development in an emerging urban hub poised to redefine central Dubai living. By anchoring a globally recognized hospitality brand in one of the city’s most promising new localities, WestF5 is not just meeting demand for branded residences—it is actively shaping the evolution of community-centric urban living in the UAE.
Strategically located behind Sheikh Zayed Road, Jumeirah Garden City is rapidly transforming into one of Dubai’s most desirable residential communities. Positioned between the coastline and the city’s business core, the area offers unmatched convenience, with easy access to top destinations such as DIFC, Downtown Dubai, and Jumeirah Beach. As Dubai continues to attract investment across sectors, branded residential real estate remains a key growth driver, drawing new players and established names alike.
By partnering with WestF5, Hilton gains a foothold in a high-potential urban enclave through a partner that brings unmatched retail connectivity, local market intelligence, and development agility. This partnership not only reinforces Hilton’s strategy to expand its branded residential footprint in fast-growing global cities but also ensures quality, consistency, and long-term brand value in every touchpoint of the guest and resident experience.
Speaking about the new project, Dan Wakeling, Vice President, Development, Luxury & Residential, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, commented: “We are pleased to be partnering with WestF5 to launch DoubleTree by Hilton Residences Dubai - Jumeirah Garden City, further expanding our presence in the UAE’s branded residential sector. We look forward to bringing Hilton’s world-class service and hospitality expertise to residential living in this new and upcoming locality in Dubai.”
As a long-standing player in Dubai’s real estate sector, Prem Gopalani, Partner, WestF5, emphasized the strategic importance and value that a hospitality leader like Hilton can bring. “We are proud to partner with Hilton on a project that brings together hospitality excellence and forward-thinking urban living. Hospitality brands like Hilton add immense value to branded residences by delivering not just design and branding, but a complete lifestyle ecosystem supported by world-class service. Jumeirah Garden City is a rising star in Dubai's urban landscape, with its central location, infrastructure upgrades, and alignment with Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan. It is rapidly emerging as a key investment corridor and we believe this development will set a new standard for community-focused, high-return city living. The total project value is estimated at nearly AED 500 Million, reflecting both the scale and ambition behind this development.”
DoubleTree by Hilton Residences Dubai Jumeirah Garden City will offer 128 residential apartments, with one and two-bedroom units, starting at AED 1.6 Million, with handover expected in June 2027. DoubleTree by Hilton residences will offer a collection of thoughtfully designed apartments featuring premium finishes, plush interiors, and smart home systems that bring modern convenience and elegance to everyday living. Enhancing the residential experience, all homeowners will enjoy the benefits of Hilton Honors ‘Gold’ status, which includes exclusive discounts, space-available room upgrades, Bonus Points on hotel stays, concierge support, and more at Hilton hotels worldwide.
One Broker Group (OBG), an award-winning, developer-focused real estate agency is exclusively bringing these cosmopolitan branded residences to market in May, with the unveiling of the floor plans and elevations. "We’re excited to bring to market this spectacular branded project - DoubleTree by Hilton Residences, Dubai - Jumeirah Garden City - in one of Dubai’s most strategically positioned and rapidly growing districts. This prime location offers high rental demand and strong capital appreciation potential. A globally recognized brand like Hilton promises investors gain access to professional property management, premium positioning, and long-term value retention. Branded residences continue to outperform traditional assets, and this launch represents a unique opportunity to invest in a high-yield, low-risk product in the heart of Dubai,” said Umar bin Farooq, CEO, OBG.
With its blend of trusted global branding, premium location, and investor-focused design, DoubleTree by Hilton Residences Dubai Jumeirah Garden City marks a new benchmark in Dubai’s branded real estate market. Backed by the combined strength of Hilton’s hospitality legacy and WestF5’s development pedigree, this launch continues to position Dubai as a global hub for quality real estate and modern branded living.
