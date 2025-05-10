Ukrainian Deported From Hungary Over Alleged 'Espionage' Ukraine's MFA Responds

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Budapest, officers of Hungary's Counter-Terrorism Center detained a Ukrainian citizen - allegedly on suspicion of espionage.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Suspiln , citing the Hungarian government.

The incident occurred late on May 9 in the center of the Hungarian capital.

Hungary's National Directorate-General for Aliens Policing banned the detained individual from entering and remaining in the country. The man was deported overnight, with authorities claiming his activities“posed a serious threat to Hungary's sovereignty.”

The Hungarian government also claims the individual had previously operated“under diplomatic cover.” Budapest has now revoked his official status.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi responded to the incident on social platform X .

“When evidence runs out, the witch hunt begins. It is high time Hungarian authorities put an end to the senseless anti-Ukrainian hysteria,” he wrote.

expels two Ukrainian diplomats over espionage claim

As Ukrinform reported, on May 9, Ukraine's Security Service (SSU) announced that for the first time in Ukrainian history, it had uncovered a spy network linked to Hungarian military intelligence. According to investigators, its tasks included gathering information on the military defenses in Ukraine's Zakarpattia region and identifying vulnerabilities in its land and air defenses.

That same day, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced the expulsion of two Ukrainian diplomats from Hungary, alleging they had been spying under“diplomatic cover.”

In response, Ukraine expelled two Hungarian diplomats.

Photo: facebook/kormanyzat