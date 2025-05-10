Over 590 Solar Panel Systems Distributed To Expand Electricity Access In Guyana

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)A total of 595 solar panel systems were distributed to households across Region One to expand access to renewable energy for residents.

Hosororo received 212 panels, Bumbury 18, Wanaina 10, Barabina 36, Thomas Hill 20, Barimanobo 90, Mabaruma Settlement 105, Wauna 18, Sugar Hill 10, Whitewater 31, Kamwatta 7, and Yarakita 38.

This initiative forms part of the government's Hinterland Electrification Programme, which aims to bridge the electricity gap between the hinterland and coastal regions.

The distribution exercises were led by the minister of housing and water, Collin Croal, earlier this week. Hosororo resident Celeste Cedino welcomed the initiative, noting that the solar panels she previously purchased were insufficient for her grandchildren's needs.

“The charging part was a little difficult for my grandchildren. I had to buy my own inverter [for it]. I told my granddaughter last week that when granny gets money, she will buy a fan where you will be able to charge your phone,” she shared.

Cedino said the new system will provide a reliable electricity supply for her grandchildren to charge their devices for schoolwork, adding,“I want to say thanks very much to the government.”

Wauna resident Glenda McTurk said the new solar system will make a significant difference for her children, who lack access to electricity.

“I feel satisfied with this solar panel. It will help me a lot because we do not get current. It will help me a lot because we do not get current. My children does go to school and we are glad for the light so they could study at night.”

Similarly, Derick Emanuel of Yarakita expressed appreciation for the panel, noting that it will benefit his family.

“I'm glad I get the solar panel now,” he said.“The government is doing something nice for the Amerindian people, giving them everything they want. We are glad we are getting things from the government.”

Minister Croal reaffirmed the government's broader efforts to improve electricity access in the hinterland regions. He noted that this tranche of solar panels was procured for residents who had not benefited during the first phase of distribution.

The minister cited the rapid developments ongoing across the region to bring prosperity to each resident.

Regional chairman Brentnol Ashley, vice-chairperson Annansha Peters, regional executive officer Sewchand, and a representative from the Guyana Energy Agency were also present during the distribution of the panels.

