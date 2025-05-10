Yermak Discusses Implementation Of 30-Day Ceasefire With Advisers To European Leaders
Yermak announced this on Telegram , stating that talks were held with Emmanuel Bonn (adviser to the French President), Jonathan Powell (adviser to the British Prime Minister), and Günter Sautter (adviser to the German Chancellor), according to Ukrinform.
During the meeting, they also discussed“measures to compel Russia to comply if Moscow refuses to move toward peace, alongside further support for Ukraine," Yermak said.Read also: Zelensky criticizes buffer zone pla
"We are ready for a ceasefire as early as Monday. It must be comprehensive-on land, in the air, and at sea. No fighting on the front lines, no air strikes, no missile launches from the sea,” he stressed.
He reiterated that Ukraine supports the efforts of the United States and President Donald Trump, who put forward this proposal. The ceasefire should serve as the first step toward a just and lasting peace.
"The fighting will stop, then diplomacy will follow. Russia must agree to this if it truly wants to end the war,” Yermak added.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Coalition of the Willing agreed to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine from May 12.
Photo: Telegram/Yermak
