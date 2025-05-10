Military Action Was Imperative For The Country's Security: Sharad Pawar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Former Union Minister and NCP-SP president Sharad Pawar in his reaction after the announcement of ceasefire said that India has never supported terrorism, adding that through 'Operation Sindoor', India has only taken strong and precise action against terrorist camps.

"There was no intention to attack any Pakistani military bases or civilians. The military action was imperative for the security of the country," he said.

“It is India's responsibility to respond to the constant provocations from Pakistan with restraint and decisiveness. India has done so with the spirit of global peace. India has always been a supporter of peace and dialogue. If there are any developments in that direction, it is welcome,” said Pawar.

He added:“However, it is also the collective duty of the international community to take strict steps against terrorism. Every step taken towards peace increases the strength of the collective fight against terrorism.”

Meanwhile, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar said on Saturday that India and Pakistan have agreed to stop firing and military action, adding“but we should not forget the innocent people killed in the Pahalgam terror attacks, the martyrdom of our soldiers in Pakistani shelling and the bravery of our armed forces in giving a befitting reply to Pakistan".

In a post on X, Ambedkar said:“Tomorrow, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi will take out a Tiranga Rally across Maharashtra to remember and honour the loss of lives of innocent Indian tourists and the sacrifice and valour of the Indian Armed Forces. Participate in the Tiranga Rally tomorrow and raise slogans of Bharat Zindabad. I request @PMOIndia that all four terrorists of Pahalgam terror attack be traced and brought to justice as soon as possible. Long live the Indian Army. Long live Indian.”

BJP legislator Praveen Darekar said: "Although there has been a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that India will never bow down. PM Modi presented India's strength and capability to the whole world. Air strikes and strong air defense systems proved that India is ready. Terrorists were targeted while keeping the countrymen safe. There was no harm to the general public. I thank Prime Minister Modi and the government of India for giving a tough response to the terrorists and maintaining the dignity of the country."

Further, NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule said:“The Indian Army has shown its strength in a short time. It has destroyed the terrorist camps. All the countrymen are satisfied that it has taken revenge for the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. We are rightfully proud of the Indian Army. Some soldiers of the army were martyred in this action. Some innocent civilians also died. Emotional tribute to all of them. We Indians will always remember their supreme sacrifice. Jai Hind.”