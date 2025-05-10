The Seven Weirdest Swiss Votes Of All Time
As a reporter I cover developments in democracy where the Swiss perspective becomes relevant. I am Swiss and have long been fascinated by the way public discussions shape society.
-
More from this auth
German Departme
-
Deutsch
de
Das sind die sieben schrägsten Schweizer Abstimmungen aller Zeiten
Original
Read more: Das sind die sieben schrägsten Schweizer Abstimmungen aller Zeite
Français
fr
Voici les sept votations suisses les plus farfelues de tous les temps
Read more: Voici les sept votations suisses les plus farfelues de tous les temp
Italiano
it
Ecco le sette votazioni in Svizzera più strane di tutti i tempi
Read more: Ecco le sette votazioni in Svizzera più strane di tutti i temp
Русский
ru
Семь самых странных референдумов в Швейцарии
Read more: Семь самых странных референдумов в Швейцари
Switzerland is a paradise of popular rights. If a citizen or group can collect 100,000 valid signatures in favour of an idea within 18 months, this people's initiative to amend the constitution must be put to a nationwide vote. What's more, laws can be challenged in a referendum, for which 50,000 signatures must be gathered within 100 days. Also, whenever the government and parliament want to change the constitution, a vote is held.
Swiss voters have made around 650 decisions since 1848. Here are some of the most peculiar ones, and ones that seem strange from today's perspective.More More Why do some people vote against their best interests?
This content was published on Sep 16, 2016 An upcoming initiative on raising pension payments has raised questions about the role of personal and national interests in direct democracy.Read more: Why do some people vote against their best interests
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment