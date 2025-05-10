The Seven Weirdest Swiss Votes Of All Time

MENAFN - Swissinfo) By far the most referendums in the world take place in Switzerland. So it's no wonder that some are a bit odd, for example whether to ban absinthe, driving on Sundays or cutting off cow horns. This content was published on May 10, 2025 - 11:00 7 minutes

As a reporter I cover developments in democracy where the Swiss perspective becomes relevant. I am Swiss and have long been fascinated by the way public discussions shape society.



Deutsch de Das sind die sieben schrägsten Schweizer Abstimmungen aller Zeiten Original Read more: Das sind die sieben schrägsten Schweizer Abstimmungen aller Zeite

Français fr Voici les sept votations suisses les plus farfelues de tous les temps Read more: Voici les sept votations suisses les plus farfelues de tous les temp

Italiano it Ecco le sette votazioni in Svizzera più strane di tutti i tempi Read more: Ecco le sette votazioni in Svizzera più strane di tutti i temp Русский ru Семь самых странных референдумов в Швейцарии Read more: Семь самых странных референдумов в Швейцари

Switzerland is a paradise of popular rights. If a citizen or group can collect 100,000 valid signatures in favour of an idea within 18 months, this people's initiative to amend the constitution must be put to a nationwide vote. What's more, laws can be challenged in a referendum, for which 50,000 signatures must be gathered within 100 days. Also, whenever the government and parliament want to change the constitution, a vote is held.

Swiss voters have made around 650 decisions since 1848. Here are some of the most peculiar ones, and ones that seem strange from today's perspective.

