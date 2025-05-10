Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
May 10 2025 Panama Celebrates World Migratory Bird Day -

May 10 2025 Panama Celebrates World Migratory Bird Day -


2025-05-10 02:07:13
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) On the occasion of World Migratory Bird Day, which is celebrated on May 10, the Ministry of the Environment highlighted the importance of conserving these essential species for the balance of ecosystems. Thanks to its strategic location, Panama is a key point of rest and feeding for migratory birds that cross the continent. According to Audubon Panama, the country is home to 1,026 species of birds, of which 177 are migratory, including the Hawk, the scarlet tanager as pictured above, and the Western Beach. Environmental authorities warn that about a third of birds face threats due to deforestation, loss of habitats and illegal trafficking. For its protection, Panama has laws such as Law 24 of 1995 and plans such as the National Biodiversity Strategy 2018-2050. In addition, the country promotes bird watching as a sustainable alternative that promotes conservation and generates income for communities. Routes in parks such as Soberanía, Volcán Barú, Chagres and the Metropolitan Natural Park stand out, ideal for birding.

MENAFN10052025000218011062ID1109532134

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search