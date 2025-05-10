ACME Solar Holdings Commissions First Phase Of Rajasthan Solar Project

MENAFN - KNN India)ACME Solar Holdings announced on Friday the completion of the first phase of its 300-MW Sikar Solar power project in Rajasthan. The initial 52.5 MW commissioning has increased the company's total operational capacity to 2,592.5 MW.

Located in Bikaner, one of India's highest solar irradiation zones, the project spans approximately 1,300 acres and represents a significant contribution toward the nation's renewable energy objectives.

The clean energy produced is collected at inverter stations and elevated for distribution to the Bikaner-II grid using a dedicated 220 kV transmission line.

Financed through PFC Ltd, the complete project is expected to generate approximately 780 million units of clean energy annually once fully operational.

The power generated will be sold on power exchanges on a merchant basis and allocated according to optimal commercial utilisation.

ACME Solar Holdings is a prominent integrated renewable energy company with a diversified portfolio of 6,970 MW across solar, wind, FDRE, and hybrid solutions.

Following this commissioning, the company's operational capacity stands at 2,592.5 MW, with an additional 4,377.5 MW in various implementation stages.

