Can We Bring Back Extinct Animals And Humans? The Science Of De-Extinction

Are scientists really bringing extinct animals back to life? How about extinct humans?

May 10, 2025 by David Edwards

The concept of bringing extinct animals back to life, once confined to the realm of science fiction like the Jurassic Park films, is rapidly becoming a tangible reality.

Scientists are employing advanced techniques such as genetic engineering, cloning, and back-breeding to revive lost species, sparking both excitement and ethical debate.

While the idea of a real-life Jurassic Park – a science-fiction film in which dinosaurs are brought back to life from a mosquito found preserved in amber (main image) – remains far-fetched, there seems to be a great deal of progress being made in the whole science of“de-extinction”.

Dire wolf: A recent success story?

In April 2025, Colossal Biosciences claimed to have achieved a significant milestone by successfully creating three dire wolf pups , named Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi, through advanced genetic engineering.

Although these claims were subsequently refuted in New Scientist , Colossal's project involved a record-setting 20 precise genomic edits.

The methodology included:



Ancient DNA extraction and genome reconstruction : Extracting and piecing together the genetic blueprint from fossils.

Identification of key genetic traits : Pinpointing the specific genes responsible for unique dire wolf characteristics.

CRISPR gene editing : Using CRISPR technology to edit the genes of a living species.

Somatic cell nuclear transfer (cloning) : Transferring the nucleus of a somatic cell into an egg cell. Surrogate pregnancies and birth : Implanting the embryos into surrogate mothers for gestation.

This breakthrough not only marks a major advancement in de-extinction but also has implications for conserving endangered species. Colossal Biosciences is already applying these technologies to protect the endangered red wolf.

Other de-extinction projects:



Woolly mammoth : Colossal Biosciences aims to create a cold-resistant elephant with woolly mammoth traits by 2028. Scientists are analyzing genomes from preserved remains and editing Asian elephant DNA to express mammoth characteristics like shaggy coats and accelerated fat metabolism.

Tasmanian tiger (thylacine) : Researchers at the University of Melbourne's TIGRR Lab , in collaboration with Colossal Biosciences, are working to resurrect the Tasmanian tiger. They have sequenced the thylacine genome and are now focused on manipulating the DNA of the fat-tailed dunnart, the thylacine's closest living relative, to create a hybrid animal. Gastric-brooding frog : Although efforts have faced challenges, scientists at UNSW Sydney attempted to revive this extinct Australian frog, which had a unique reproductive strategy of gestating tadpoles in its stomach. In 2013, the Lazarus Project successfully grew early-stage embryos containing the frog's DNA.

Ethical considerations and future prospects

While de-extinction holds immense potential, it also raises ethical questions about the welfare of revived animals, their impact on existing ecosystems, and the potential for unintended consequences.

The animals created through these methods would not be exact copies of their extinct counterparts, and significant challenges remain in ensuring their survival and integration into the modern world.

Despite these challenges, the field of de-extinction is rapidly advancing. As technology improves, the possibility of seeing once-lost species walk the Earth again becomes increasingly likely.

While the idea of bringing extinct humans back to life, such as mummified pharaohs, is a captivating one, the scientific and ethical realities present significant hurdles, making it highly improbable with current and near-future technologies.

The challenge of obtaining viable genetic material

The primary obstacle lies in the preservation of genetic material. DNA degrades over time, and the hot, often humid conditions of burial, along with embalming processes, can further damage it.

While some studies have successfully extracted and sequenced ancient human DNA from mummies, the recovered DNA is typically fragmented and of limited quantity.



DNA degradation : DNA has a relatively short half-life. In warm conditions, like those found in Egyptian tombs, significant degradation occurs within centuries, making it unlikely for intact, usable DNA to survive for thousands of years.

Contamination : Ancient DNA samples are often contaminated with modern human DNA or microbial DNA, making it difficult to isolate the authentic genetic material of the extinct individual. Fragmentation : Even when ancient DNA is recovered, it is usually in small fragments, making the reconstruction of a complete genome extremely challenging.

While advancements in DNA sequencing technologies have allowed scientists to piece together fragmented genomes, the level of degradation in very old human remains, such as those of pharaohs who lived thousands of years ago, is likely too extensive for a complete and accurate reconstruction necessary for de-extinction.

Current de-extinction techniques and their limitations for humans

The de-extinction projects focused on animals like the dire wolf and woolly mammoth rely on relatively recent extinctions or well-preserved remains found in cold environments, where DNA degradation is slower. These projects utilize techniques like:



Cloning (somatic cell nuclear transfer) : This requires intact cells with undamaged nuclei, which are not available in ancient mummified remains.

Genetic engineering : This involves editing the genome of a closely related living species to incorporate the traits of the extinct one. This method requires a reasonably complete genome of the extinct species as a blueprint, which is unlikely to be obtainable for ancient humans. Back-breeding : This selective breeding of living relatives to bring back extinct traits is not applicable to humans as there are no other closely related human species.

Ethical considerations specific to human de-extinction

Beyond the scientific challenges, the ethical considerations surrounding the de-extinction of humans are profound and complex:



Individual identity and rights : Would a resurrected human have the same rights and status as a human born today? How would their identity be defined in a world vastly different from the one they knew?

Impact on modern society : How would the reintroduction of an individual from a past society affect current social, cultural, and political structures?

Consent and autonomy : Obviously, an extinct individual cannot consent to being brought back to life. Is it ethical to do so without their consent?

Resource allocation : The resources required for attempting to de-extinct a human would be immense. Would these resources be better spent on current human welfare or conservation efforts? Potential for exploitation : There is a risk that resurrected individuals could be treated as scientific curiosities or be exploited in other ways.

Beyond belief

While scientists are making remarkable progress in bringing back certain extinct animal species, the de-extinction of humans, particularly those who lived thousands of years ago like pharaohs, is currently beyond our scientific capabilities due to the severe degradation of genetic material over such long periods.

Even if it were scientifically possible in the future, the ethical implications would need careful and extensive consideration. The focus of de-extinction efforts remains on species with more recent extinction events and where sufficient genetic material can be obtained.

How about those people with the big skulls? Can we bring them back?

The elongated skulls found in the Nazca Lines region of Peru have indeed captured public imagination. However, when we consider the possibility of extracting viable DNA for de-extinction, several factors come into play.

The mystery of the elongated skulls

These skulls, often referred to as the“Paracas skulls”, exhibit cranial deformation, a practice historically performed by binding the heads of infants.

While some of the more unusual specimens have fueled speculation about them belonging to an unknown human species or even extraterrestrial beings, the prevailing scientific view attributes the elongation to intentional cultural practices.

DNA preservation challenges in the Nazca region

The Nazca region, while arid which can aid in preservation, also experiences temperature fluctuations and soil conditions that can still lead to significant DNA degradation over the centuries these remains have been buried.



Timeframe : Many of these elongated skulls are hundreds to thousands of years old. Over such timeframes, DNA naturally breaks down into smaller and smaller fragments.

Environmental factors : While the desert environment can be beneficial for preservation compared to humid climates, it doesn't halt DNA degradation entirely. Factors like UV radiation and mineral content in the soil can still damage genetic material. Handling and preservation history : The way these skulls have been excavated, stored, and handled over time can also impact the integrity of any remaining DNA.

Current state of genetic research on the skulls

Scientists have conducted genetic studies on some of these elongated skulls. These studies have generally indicated that the individuals were indeed human, and the cranial elongation was the result of artificial deformation.

While DNA has been extracted and analyzed, the quality and completeness of the genetic material are crucial for de-extinction efforts.



Fragmented DNA : The DNA recovered from ancient remains is often highly fragmented, making it challenging to reconstruct a complete genome.

Limited quantity : The amount of usable DNA extracted is often very small, requiring sophisticated techniques for amplification and sequencing. Contamination : As with other ancient samples, contamination from modern human DNA and environmental microbes can pose a significant challenge in obtaining accurate results.

Feasibility of de-extinction

Based on our current understanding of DNA degradation and the typical state of genetic material recovered from ancient human remains of that age and from that region, it is highly unlikely that enough high-quality, intact DNA could be obtained from these elongated skulls to facilitate de-extinction using current or near-future technologies.

De-extinction projects for animals like the woolly mammoth rely on relatively recent remains found in permafrost, where DNA is much better preserved. The conditions and the age of the Nazca skulls present a much greater challenge for obtaining the necessary genetic blueprint.

Back to life, back to reality

While the elongated skulls of the Nazca region are a fascinating subject of anthropological study, the prospects of extracting sufficient, high-quality DNA to bring these individuals back to life are slim due to the age of the remains and the environmental factors affecting DNA preservation.

Current genetic research is focused on understanding their origins and cultural practices rather than attempting de-extinction.