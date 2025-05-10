403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Airways Is A Bridge Between Marbella And The Gulf, Says Mayor Uriol In Doha
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Marbella's Mayor, Maria Angeles Munoz Uriol, visited Qatar as part of an official trip aimed at strengthening ties between her city and Doha. During her visit, she emphasised Marbella's longstanding appeal to Gulf travellers and highlighted the ease of access now provided by Qatar Airways' direct flights to Malaga.
“Marbella has always had a special connection with people from the Gulf region. Many have visited for years, and it's an honour for me as mayor to promote the city as a prime destination for Qataris and residents of Qatar,” Uriol told Gulf Times in an exclusive interview in Doha.
Cultural and tourism connections between Doha and Marbella
Speaking on the cultural similarities between the two cities, Uriol highlighted Marbella's strong focus on family-oriented tourism, which she believes resonates with Qatari visitors. She noted that both Marbella and Doha share an appreciation for luxury, fine dining, and world-class accommodations.
“We value family life in Marbella, just as Qatar does. You see families spending time together, enjoying the outdoors, and making the most of the good weather. This is something that makes our cities feel very close, culturally,” the mayor explained.
She encouraged visitors to explore Marbella's historic Old Town, describing it as a destination that offers rich cultural connections between Spain and the Gulf region.“Anyone who visits Marbella must see the Old Town-it's truly special. If they miss it, they'll want to come back just to experience its charm,” Uriol emphasised.
Economic impact of Qatar Airways' connectivity
With Qatar Airways now offering direct flights to Malaga, Uriol pointed to the economic benefits for both Marbella and the broader Andalusia region. She emphasised that improved connectivity fosters business exchanges and increases opportunities for entrepreneurs.
“Qatar is well-connected to the world, and Marbella is too. Direct flights open doors for tourism, investment, and professional opportunities. It's not just about vacationing-it's about economic growth,” she said.
Uriol also mentioned Marbella's strong hospitality industry, noting that the profitability of hotels in the city is“the highest in Spain.” She said,“Visitors know Marbella for its world-class hotels, and the tourism sector continues to thrive year-round, not just during peak seasons.”
Investment opportunities for Qatari businesses in Marbella
Marbella has long been a hotspot for international investors, including those from the Gulf region, stated the mayor, who reassured potential investors that the city offers a secure and structured business environment.
“While regulations can take time, they ultimately serve to protect investors. Real estate, for example, is booming. Properties bought five years ago have appreciated by 40 to 50%. The demand is high, and the quality of construction makes Marbella a prime choice for investment,” she pointed out.
Uriol also encouraged Qatari businesses to explore opportunities in hospitality, construction, and other sectors within the city.“This is a great time for Gulf investors to establish companies or projects in Marbella. The market is strong, and the potential is there,” she noted.
Bilateral relations between Qatar and Spain
Uriol touched on the broader diplomatic relationship between Qatar and Spain, emphasising the mutual benefits of strengthened economic and cultural ties. She reiterated her commitment to further integrating Marbella with Doha.
“Spain and Qatar are already close, but we can build even stronger connections. Doha and Marbella complement each other in so many ways, and I believe deeper cooperation will benefit both places,” she stressed.
Proposal for Doha and Marbella to become twin cities
Among the ideas discussed during the visit was a proposal to declare Doha and Marbella as twin cities-a move Mayor Maria warmly welcomed.
As Marbella continues to strengthen its relationships with Gulf nations, Uriol said her visit to Qatar underscores the growing connection between the two regions.“With direct flights now linking Doha and Marbella, tourism, investment, and cultural exchange between the two cities are expected to flourish,” the mayor added.
“Marbella has always had a special connection with people from the Gulf region. Many have visited for years, and it's an honour for me as mayor to promote the city as a prime destination for Qataris and residents of Qatar,” Uriol told Gulf Times in an exclusive interview in Doha.
Cultural and tourism connections between Doha and Marbella
Speaking on the cultural similarities between the two cities, Uriol highlighted Marbella's strong focus on family-oriented tourism, which she believes resonates with Qatari visitors. She noted that both Marbella and Doha share an appreciation for luxury, fine dining, and world-class accommodations.
“We value family life in Marbella, just as Qatar does. You see families spending time together, enjoying the outdoors, and making the most of the good weather. This is something that makes our cities feel very close, culturally,” the mayor explained.
She encouraged visitors to explore Marbella's historic Old Town, describing it as a destination that offers rich cultural connections between Spain and the Gulf region.“Anyone who visits Marbella must see the Old Town-it's truly special. If they miss it, they'll want to come back just to experience its charm,” Uriol emphasised.
Economic impact of Qatar Airways' connectivity
With Qatar Airways now offering direct flights to Malaga, Uriol pointed to the economic benefits for both Marbella and the broader Andalusia region. She emphasised that improved connectivity fosters business exchanges and increases opportunities for entrepreneurs.
“Qatar is well-connected to the world, and Marbella is too. Direct flights open doors for tourism, investment, and professional opportunities. It's not just about vacationing-it's about economic growth,” she said.
Uriol also mentioned Marbella's strong hospitality industry, noting that the profitability of hotels in the city is“the highest in Spain.” She said,“Visitors know Marbella for its world-class hotels, and the tourism sector continues to thrive year-round, not just during peak seasons.”
Investment opportunities for Qatari businesses in Marbella
Marbella has long been a hotspot for international investors, including those from the Gulf region, stated the mayor, who reassured potential investors that the city offers a secure and structured business environment.
“While regulations can take time, they ultimately serve to protect investors. Real estate, for example, is booming. Properties bought five years ago have appreciated by 40 to 50%. The demand is high, and the quality of construction makes Marbella a prime choice for investment,” she pointed out.
Uriol also encouraged Qatari businesses to explore opportunities in hospitality, construction, and other sectors within the city.“This is a great time for Gulf investors to establish companies or projects in Marbella. The market is strong, and the potential is there,” she noted.
Bilateral relations between Qatar and Spain
Uriol touched on the broader diplomatic relationship between Qatar and Spain, emphasising the mutual benefits of strengthened economic and cultural ties. She reiterated her commitment to further integrating Marbella with Doha.
“Spain and Qatar are already close, but we can build even stronger connections. Doha and Marbella complement each other in so many ways, and I believe deeper cooperation will benefit both places,” she stressed.
Proposal for Doha and Marbella to become twin cities
Among the ideas discussed during the visit was a proposal to declare Doha and Marbella as twin cities-a move Mayor Maria warmly welcomed.
As Marbella continues to strengthen its relationships with Gulf nations, Uriol said her visit to Qatar underscores the growing connection between the two regions.“With direct flights now linking Doha and Marbella, tourism, investment, and cultural exchange between the two cities are expected to flourish,” the mayor added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment