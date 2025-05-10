403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NATO general gets booted due to rape gaffe
(MENAFN) NATO’s deputy commander for Ukraine support, Major General Hartmut Renk, has been dismissed following a rape-related comment he made during a high-level meeting in February, as reported by Der Spiegel. Renk reportedly told attendees, "If rape is inevitable, relax and enjoy," a remark that was met with a formal complaint from a female British officer.
Renk acknowledged making the comment, but claimed it was intended sarcastically to motivate his team, according to the report. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and General Carsten Breuer, head of the German armed forces, led an investigation into the incident. As a result, Renk was removed from his NATO position, his planned promotion to a role in the US was canceled, and disciplinary proceedings were initiated. He now faces the prospect of early retirement.
NATO has a zero-tolerance policy on conflict-related sexual violence, which was adopted in 2020. Each member country is responsible for investigating misconduct and taking disciplinary action. Despite this policy, instances of sexual misconduct, including among senior officers, have been reported within NATO. A 2024 NATO Review acknowledged persistent sexual harassment and emphasized the need for cultural change in military institutions.
Renk’s dismissal comes as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz plans to overhaul the country's armed forces, aiming to restore credibility and increase military spending under the slogan "Germany is back."
Renk, who began his military career in 1982, has served in Kosovo and Afghanistan and most recently contributed to NATO’s Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine program.
Renk acknowledged making the comment, but claimed it was intended sarcastically to motivate his team, according to the report. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and General Carsten Breuer, head of the German armed forces, led an investigation into the incident. As a result, Renk was removed from his NATO position, his planned promotion to a role in the US was canceled, and disciplinary proceedings were initiated. He now faces the prospect of early retirement.
NATO has a zero-tolerance policy on conflict-related sexual violence, which was adopted in 2020. Each member country is responsible for investigating misconduct and taking disciplinary action. Despite this policy, instances of sexual misconduct, including among senior officers, have been reported within NATO. A 2024 NATO Review acknowledged persistent sexual harassment and emphasized the need for cultural change in military institutions.
Renk’s dismissal comes as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz plans to overhaul the country's armed forces, aiming to restore credibility and increase military spending under the slogan "Germany is back."
Renk, who began his military career in 1982, has served in Kosovo and Afghanistan and most recently contributed to NATO’s Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine program.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment