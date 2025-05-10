403
Putin, Vucic Discuss Energy Partnership
(MENAFN) Russian leader Vladimir Putin received Serbian Leader Aleksandar Vucic at the Kremlin on Friday, where both emphasized their robust energy alliance and mutual wartime heritage.
Putin reaffirmed that Russia is the primary protector of Serbia’s energy reliability, pointing out that Gazprom, the Russian energy giant, continues supplying gas to Serbia without delays — even surpassing agreed quantities at Belgrade’s appeal.
The Russian head of state also advocated revitalizing mutual commerce, stressing the need to promptly tackle the downturn in economic collaboration.
He recommended naming a Serbian counterpart to co-lead an intergovernmental body to guide forthcoming initiatives.
“We know that there were attempts to prevent your visit and certain logistical difficulties were created, but you came, and we appreciate it greatly,” Putin expressed to Vucic, highlighting Serbia’s “sovereign and independent course.”
Vucic underlined the pivotal role of Russian gas in Serbia’s energy framework, describing the agreement as essential and advantageous.
“This is a matter of vital importance for our country,” he stated, voicing appreciation for the favorable arrangement.
He also thanked Putin for his unwavering backing of Serbia’s territorial sovereignty and expressed hope to host the Russian president in Belgrade someday.
