Discussions Ongoing Regarding Configuration Of Partners' Security Contingent In Ukraine - MFA

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Within the Coalition of the Willing, several states have expressed readiness to deploy a security contingent to Ukraine, aiming to provide reliable security guarantees. However, discussions on the format and modalities of such a deployment remain ongoing.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mariana Betsa said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“NATO remains the best security guarantee for Ukraine, and despite the lack of consensus, this issue is still on the agenda. First, NATO is the most reliable security mechanism. Second, Ukraine is already effectively defending the Alliance's eastern flank-a fact well recognized by Poland and the Baltic states. Third, Ukraine today possesses a powerful, combat-ready army with unique battlefield experience and innovative solutions, particularly in drone technology. Given these factors, NATO will also need Ukraine in the future,” Betsa stated, commenting on security guarantees.

According to Betsa, despite the lack of consensus among allies on Ukraine's NATO membership, "we are seeking strong security guarantees."

Ukraine's MFA expects U.S. to remain active participant in peace process

"We strongly hope that these guarantees will come from both the United States and the countries within the Coalition of the Willing. Several states in this coalition are prepared to deploy a security contingent to Ukraine to ensure reliable security guarantees. However, discussions are still ongoing regarding the format and modalities of such a deployment," the Deputy Minister stated.

She noted that "in any case, this is a matter for the next stage-after the establishment of a full and unconditional ceasefire."

"Yes, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are the strongest guarantee of our nation's security. However, so too is our future membership in NATO and the EU. And by the time we join, we need a tangible security framework within the Coalition of the Willing. Only then can we effectively deter Russia and ensure that aggression does not happen again," Betsa emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, in early April, the military chiefs of Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and France met in Kyiv to discuss the potential deployment of a security contingent consisting of partner forces to Ukraine.