EU Parliament directory threatens to take legal actions against von der Leyen
(MENAFN) The European Parliament has warned the European Commission that it may pursue legal action if the Commission continues with plans to implement a €150 billion ($170 billion) defense loan program without proper parliamentary involvement.
The conflict stems from Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s proposal, unveiled in March, to raise €800 billion for enhancing the EU’s military capabilities. The initiative was introduced in response to perceived threats from Russia—a claim the Kremlin has dismissed as unfounded.
To fast-track the funding, the Commission invoked Article 122 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), which allows for emergency measures to be taken without the usual legislative process. However, Parliament President Roberta Metsola sent a formal letter to von der Leyen on Monday, insisting on a change to the legal framework used. Metsola warned that failing to do so could prompt the Parliament to take the Commission to court, arguing that bypassing lawmakers compromises democratic oversight and accountability.
The European Commission defended its use of Article 122, with spokesperson Thomas Regnier stating that it was selected due to the extraordinary security situation facing Europe. He emphasized that such measures would only be used in exceptional circumstances, as outlined in von der Leyen’s policy agenda.
The €150 billion loan scheme forms a key part of the EU’s broader ‘Readiness 2030’ initiative, aimed at investing over €800 billion in defense by the decade’s end. Brussels argues that Russia could pose a significant threat to EU nations by that time.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has consistently denied these accusations, labeling them as scare tactics intended to justify rising Western military expenditures.
