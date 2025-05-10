MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Expert Consumers has named Charles Tyrwhitt the top formal shirt collection for 2025

NEW YORK CITY, May 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has named Charles Tyrwhitt the top formal shirt collection for 2025, recognizing the brand for its quality construction, versatile designs, and value-driven offerings that meet the evolving preferences of modern menswear shoppers.

Best Dress Shirts for Men

Charles Tyrwhitt - a British menswear company known for its classic tailoring, with a product range that includes dress shirts, suits, knitwear, shoes, and accessories.

Founded in 1986 by Nick Wheeler, the brand operates both online and through retail locations in the UK, US, and internationally, including its flagship store on London's Jermyn Street.

The recognition comes at a time when consumers are seeking timeless wardrobe staples that can meet a variety of dress codes, from business casual environments to more formal occasions. With trends shifting toward more practical, sustainable, and long-lasting fashion, dress shirts, particularly non-iron options, have seen growing interest for their ability to combine polish with convenience.

Charles Tyrwhitt's dress shirt catalog reflects this shift in demand. The brand offers an expansive selection of formal shirts designed to hold their shape and crisp appearance throughout the day. Styles range from twill and Oxford weaves to dobby textures and stretch fabrics, with collar options that include classic, spread, semi-spread, and button-down.

A key differentiator noted by Expert Consumers is Charles Tyrwhitt's approach to sizing and customization. Shirts are available by exact neck and sleeve measurements, offering a more precise fit than standard small-to-XL sizing. Collar styles, cuff options, and fit profiles - including classic, slim, and extra slim - allow wearers to fine-tune both comfort and presentation. This level of variety is often associated with premium or bespoke brands but is delivered by Charles Tyrwhitt at a more accessible price point.

Popular options such as the Non-Iron Twill Shirt, Royal Oxford, and Poplins exemplify the brand's blend of functionality and refinement. The Non-Iron Twill Shirt, available in over ten colorways, is crafted with a smooth diagonal weave that offers a soft finish without compromising structure. The Royal Oxford Shirt features a distinctive basket weave texture suited for year-round wear. Meanwhile, the Non-Iron Poplin is a light and breathable shirt that has a smooth & plain finish making it perfect for warmer weather, enhanced with extra stretch for added comfort and available with the classic collars.

For those seeking a more casual edge, options such as the Non-Iron Stretch Printed Trim Shirt and the Semi-Spread Cotton Linen Shirt introduce elements of ease and flexibility without sacrificing form. These selections align with ongoing consumer interest in garments that move easily between work and leisure, reflecting a continued blurring of traditional style boundaries.

In terms of affordability, Charles Tyrwhitt remains competitive within the mid-range dress shirt market. According to Expert Consumers, the brand delivers strong value even at regular pricing, with additional incentives for those purchasing in multiples.

Recent promotions include multi-buy pricing for dress shirts, with four white shirts available for $259 at checkout. A 15% discount is also available through the use of promo code TAKE15. In conjunction with Memorial Day, Charles Tyrwhitt is expected to run a seasonal offer featuring five shirts or polos for $225, alongside broader sitewide discounts.

Charles Tyrwhitt is a popular choice for building or replenishing a professional wardrobe due to its consistent fabric quality, precise tailoring, and flexible purchasing options. It also underscores a broader trend in men's fashion, where quality, longevity, and low-maintenance garments are valued over trend-based consumption. As remote work transitions into hybrid models and professional settings evolve, many men are reassessing their wardrobes and seeking pieces that bridge functionality with a sharp, timeless aesthetic.

Charles Tyrwhitt continues to adapt to these demands, as seen in its ongoing expansion of fabric options, seasonal updates, and online tools that streamline the shirt selection process. By pairing traditional craftsmanship with a modern shopping experience, the brand offers a balance of heritage and utility that resonates across markets.

The full review and evaluation of Charles Tyrwhitt's formal shirt collection is available at Expert Consumers .

About Charles Tyrwhitt

Charles Tyrwhitt ('Tyrwhitt' pronounced like spirit!) was founded in 1986 by Nicholas Charles Tyrwhitt Wheeler to make it easy for men to dress well. Today, Charles Tyrwhitt produces the finest menswear with timeless style and no compromise on quality. Based in England with a flagship store on the world-famous Jermyn street, Charles Tyrwhitt expanded to retail locations in America in 2002 and now has 13 retail stores including New York, Washington DC and Chicago. Best known for its wide variety of shirts, Charles Tyrwhitt offers a complete menswear range including suits, pants, blazers, jackets, sweaters, shoes and accessories.

About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

