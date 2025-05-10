403
Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump’s Plan to Slash Federal Jobs
(MENAFN) A U.S. federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's expansive plan to eliminate jobs and reduce staff across 20 federal agencies. According to press reports on Friday, the court found the administration likely overstepped its legal authority in pursuing the cuts.
The ruling targets an executive order issued in February, stemming from an effort reportedly spearheaded by an unofficial group focused on government efficiency, led by billionaire Elon Musk, a major donor to President Donald Trump's campaign.
US District Judge Susan Illston sided with federal employee unions challenging the proposed layoffs. In her order, she stated that President Donald Trump “likely must request Congressional cooperation to order the changes he seeks,” according to media reports.
The judge's decision is rooted in the US Constitution, which grants Congress the "power of the purse." This means funds allocated for specific purposes must be spent as designated unless Congress enacts new legislation.
The judicial order halts further steps toward implementing the cuts, including placing employees on administrative leave or issuing additional directives from the team led by Musk aimed at reducing personnel or programs.
The temporary injunction is scheduled to remain in effect for 14 days as the court continues its review of the case.
Departments and agencies affected by the planned reductions include the State Department, the Treasury Department, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Commerce Department, along with the Social Security Administration and the Office of Management and Budget.
The unions challenging the action allege the job cuts constitute an “unconstitutional dismantling of the federal government by the President of the United States,” asserting they are being implemented without congressional approval.
The Trump administration has defended the proposal, maintaining that federal agencies have long possessed the authority to reduce staffing levels and that the executive order merely provided "broad guidance."
However, the judge noted that evidence suggested federal agencies appeared to be acting under direct presidential orders, rather than simply adhering to established, lawful restructuring procedures.
As of Friday, the White House had not issued a comment regarding the judge's ruling.
