IPL 2025: RCB Confirms Players And Support Staff Returned Safely To Bengaluru

New Delhi, May 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) confirmed about the safe return of its players and support staff to Bengaluru on Saturday, adding that all of them have subsequently departed for their respective residences.

RCB were supposed to play their IPL 2025 game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday evening. But the game didn't happen as the BCCI paused IPL 2025 for one week due to growing cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

“Our players and extended staff have safely returned to Bengaluru and are now homebound to their respective cities and countries. We're deeply grateful for the swift coordination and support from the BCCI, local authorities, and the police who made this possible,” said the franchise in its social media posts featuring pictures of Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal and Josh Hazlewood.

Previously on Friday, a special Vande Bharat train brought both Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) players and support staff members, as well as match officials, commentators, broadcast crew members, operations staff and other key personnel, safely to New Delhi from Dharamshala.

The IPL 2025 match between PBKS and DC was called off after just 10.1 overs of play in the first innings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, due air and drone strikes from Pakistan causing blackouts in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur, all of which are held near the hill station.

As soon as the game was called off players and support staff members of both teams, as well as other personnel working around the game in Dharamshala, headed back to their respective hotels safely under tight security.

With Dharamshala being a no-fly zone, just like other North Indian cities, the BCCI and Indian Railways ensured that everyone struck in Dharamshala would travel to Jalandhar in buses, and board their train to New Delhi. As of now, everyone who reached New Delhi on Friday night are heading to their homes in respective cities in India and abroad.