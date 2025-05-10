Holding Russia Accountable: Ukraine Demands Modern-Day Nuremberg Tribunal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The world must support the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression in order to ensure accountability and restore justice.

This was stated by Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mariana Betsa, in an interview with Ukrinform .

“An important part of my working visit to the OSCE headquarters was delivering a speech at the OSCE Permanent Council as a high-level special guest. I had the honor of speaking on the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II, to prevent Russia from hijacking history,” Betsa said.

She emphasized that Russia distorts historical facts and uses these commemorative dates for its neo-imperial ambitions to justify aggression and war crimes.

“It is extremely cynical: a state that commits aggression daily, carries out war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in the heart of Europe, simultaneously appeals to the memory of World War II. By using so-called 'anti-Nazi' rhetoric, Russia attempts to legitimize its aggressive policies. Ukraine will not remain silent about these crimes. Accountability must come. There must be a new Nuremberg to restore historical justice and punish today's criminals,” the deputy minister stressed.

Betsa stated that at the OSCE Permanent Council meeting, she made it clear that Russia has no right to claim our collective victory.

“Ukraine's contribution to the victory over Nazism is invaluable. Russia has no right to manipulate history or use anti-Nazi rhetoric to justify its war crimes and acts of genocide,” she added.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, European diplomats voiced political support for establishing a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine during a meeting in Lviv.