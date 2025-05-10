Azerbaijan Outlines Key Expectations From Armenia In Ongoing Peace Talks

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Negotiations on the draft peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia reached a critical stage in March, with progress made in several key areas. Azerbaijan has outlined specific legitimate expectations from Armenia, including the removal of any territorial claims against Azerbaijan in the Armenian Constitution and the disbandment of the Minsk Group, which has remained inactive for years and is no longer necessary following the resolution of the conflict.

Azernews reports, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that while ongoing contacts are being made, concrete actions are what truly matter. He noted that discussions are continuing on various fronts, including the delimitation process, where commissions led by the deputy prime ministers of both countries are actively engaged.

Bayramov also highlighted the importance of opening transport and communication links between Azerbaijan's western regions and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, reiterating Azerbaijan's clear stance on the matter and its expectation that Armenia will honor its commitments.