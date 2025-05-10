Indonesia Seeks Foreign Investment For Giant Sea Wall Project Along Java Coast

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Jakarta: The Indonesian government is developing several schemes for the construction of a giant sea wall project to attract foreign investors, Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono said on Friday.

As one of the government's national strategic projects, the giant sea wall will stretch along the northern coast of Java Island, from Jakarta to Gresik in East Java.

"We are now finalizing the design. If we can offer a well-planned design, this project will bring benefits in terms of increased land values and commercialization," Yudhoyono said at his office in Jakarta.

The project could include residential areas, business centers, tourism spots, and more, he said, adding that building a giant sea wall isn't just about the structure itself, it's also about developing the surrounding area

He noted that the project is set to be auctioned at the International Conference on Infrastructure, a global-scale event currently being organized by his ministry.

"We plan to showcase several infrastructure projects there. Of course, we will need support from various parties," Yudhoyono said.