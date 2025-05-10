Azerbaijan's State And Government Officials Pay Tribute To National Leader Heydar Aliyev
Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, and Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev were among those in attendance. They laid flowers at the grave of the National Leader.
The officials also placed flowers at the grave of the National Leader's wife, renowned ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.
