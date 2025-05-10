Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's State And Government Officials Pay Tribute To National Leader Heydar Aliyev

2025-05-10 05:07:31
(MENAFN- AzerNews) State and government officials visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as May 10 marks the 102nd anniversary of the architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state, Azernews reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, and Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev were among those in attendance. They laid flowers at the grave of the National Leader.

The officials also placed flowers at the grave of the National Leader's wife, renowned ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

