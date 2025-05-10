403
Kuwait Info. Min. Commends UAE's Great Media Potential
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said Saturday the UAE has great human and technological media potential thanks to hard work and serious planning.
The minister made the statement to KUNA while welcoming Chairman of the UAE National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council (UAEMC) Sheikh Abdullah Al Hamed upon the latter's arrival in Kuwait to attend the Arab Media Forum due on Saturday, and the 28th meeting of GCC information ministers due on Sunday.
He added that the visit came in the context of fruitful and constructive media cooperation between Kuwait and the UAE as well as all GCC member countries, commending this as a role model for pan-Arab media action.
The Kuwaiti minister also spoke highly of the UAE's qualitative media advancement and strategic insight based on professionalism and innovation.
"We welcome the UAE as a guest of honor at the Arab Media Forum, which is a deserved selection that reflects the UAE's prominent position on the Arab media map and the influential role of its media institutions in supporting cultural and ideological dialogue and developing fruitful media content," he noted.
He noted that the GCC information ministers' meeting contributes to promoting pan-Gulf media coordination and pushing forward media action for further integration and cooperation, thus serving the region's issues and its people's aspirations.
The minister underlined Kuwait's commitment to continuously beefing up media partnership with the UAE only out of its well-founded belief in the significance of media in building societal awareness and establishing common Gulf and Arab values. (end)
