Boundless Mountains And Seas, Embracing Humanities And Cultures The“International Mountain Tourism Day 2025” Theme Events To Launch In Gran Canaria, Spain

As the wave of global tourism recovery resonates with the call for cultural exchange, and the era's mandate for sustainable development meets the profound allure of mountain cultures, a grand international event themedis set to cross mountains and oceans to extend a global invitation. On May 29, the"International Mountain Tourism Day 2025" Theme Events will officially open in Gran Canaria, Spain, jointly hosted by the International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA) and the Turismo de Gran Canaria. International organizations, relevant national cultural, sports, and tourism institutions, IMTA members, experts, scholars, and industry leaders will gather at this event to explore paths of inclusive and reciprocal global mountain tourism and shared development.







Mountains and Seas Journey Together: Building an Inclusive and Collaborative Path for Mountain Tourism Development

The upcoming“International Mountain Tourism Day 2025” Theme Events has received strong support from prominent international organizations, including the UN Tourism, Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), Global Tourism Economy Forum (GTEF), and the Mountain Partnership Secretariat (MPS) hosted by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). It is also actively promoted and participated in by the Chinese Embassy in Spain and the Oficina Nacional de Turismo de China en Madrid. Centering on the core theme of“Cultural Inclusiveness,” the event will delve deeply into the opportunities and challenges facing mountain tourism under the new global landscape and explore sustainable development pathways. Through a series of activities, including the Opening Ceremony, the“Innovation in Mountain Tourism & Local Community Participation” Theme Forum, the Exchange and Sharing Session on“Mountain Culture and Tourism Empower Sustainable Livelihoods and Well-being,” and the China-Spain Cultural and Tourism Exchange Exhibition. The event will establish a dynamic platform for dialogue. It will promote a alignment between mountain tourism and global sustainable development goals, while injecting new momentum into the world tourism economy.







Gran Canaria, Spain

Image source: pexels

Distinguished guests, including leaders from the International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA), relevant Spanish authorities, Chinese institutions in Spain, and representatives of international organizations, will deliver keynote speeches at the Opening Ceremony. At the event, the Asia-Pacific Mountain Tourism Development Report will be released, offering in-depth analysis of global and regional trends in mountain tourism across Asia and providing strategic guidance for regional cooperation and diversified innovation. Additionally, the“International Mountain Tourism Day 2025” Gran Canaria Initiative will advocate for enhanced collaboration among governments, enterprises, communities, and other stakeholders to advance sustainable tourism that is both environmentally and socially friendly.







Meili Snow Mountain, Yunnan, China

Image source: International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA)

The“Innovation in Mountain Tourism & Local Community Participation” Theme Forum co-hosted by the IMTA and the Mountain Partnership Secretariat (MPS) hosted by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), will spotlight cutting-edge topics such as green investment and financing, creating more resilient mountain tourism destinations, and sustainable rural tourism. Meanwhile, the Exchange and Sharing Session on“Mountain Culture and Tourism Empower Sustainable Livelihoods and Well-being” will focus on themes like“Wellness and Leisure Lead the New Trend of Mountain Life” and“Integrated Innovation of Mountain Tourism and Local Cultures,” featuring dialogues with representatives from the World Federation of Hydrotherapy and Climatotherapy (FEMTEC), as well as experts from Spanish and Chinese tourism destinations. Together, they will explore the deep integration of tourism and culture, contributing ideas and vitality to global sustainable tourism governance.







China-Spain Cultural and Tourism Exchange Exhibition

Image source: International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA)

Highlight activities such as the“Night of Gran Canaria,” the“China-Spain Cultural and Tourism Exchange Exhibition,” and the“Site Tour of the Mountain Tourism Industry in Canaria” will vividly vibrant natural and cultural landscapes, distinctive intangible cultural heritage, and innovative, high-quality tourism products of representative mountain tourism destinations across Asia and Europe. Through diverse formats and artistic interpretations, these events will bring to life the resonance between Chinese and Spanish civilizations and the unique charm and value of mountain tourism.

Shaping the Future Together: A Global Collaboration to Usher in a New Era for Mountain Tourism

“International Mountain Tourism Day” was initiated by the International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA) in 2018 as a globally recognized commemorative day. Since its inaugural celebration on May 29, 2019, the event has been successfully held six times across countries such as China, Nepal, Laos, and France. Each edition has stood out for its distinctive and timely themes, rich content, forward-thinking concepts, and interactive formats, capturing widespread attention from the global tourism sector. It has become a shared platform co-created, co-participated in, and co-benefited from by mountain tourism stakeholders and IMTA members worldwide. As one of the International Mountain Tourism Alliance's most recognized and influential initiatives, the“International Mountain Tourism Day” embodies the organization's active participation in shaping the global tourism governance framework.







International Mountain Tourism Day 2024, IMTA's Sino-French mountaineering team successfully summited Mont Blanc

Images source: International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA)

The year 2025 marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Spain Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Tourism, a vital pillar of this partnership, is now poised to enter a new era of collaboration. This year's International Mountain Tourism Day will provide a renewed lens through which to view cultural exchange and mutual understanding, showcasing the theme“Enjoy the Wonder of Mountains, Share the Natural Beauty”. It aims to deepen cultural and tourism cooperation between China and Spain, supporting the elevation of bilateral relations and delivering fruitful outcomes.







Fanjing Mountain, Guizhou, China

Image source: International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA), Photo by Xu Jun

Mountains and seas embrace, our future is already here. The“International Mountain Tourism Day 2025” Theme Events will serve as a global dialogue on how humanity can coexist harmoniously with nature, culture, and the future. IMTA warmly invites partners around the world to seek common ground amid the convergence of mountains and oceans, and to expand the horizons of cooperation. Together, we can build a more inclusive, innovative, and symbiotic future for mountain tourism.