Pakistan Launches Operation 'Bunyan Ul Marsoos' In Retaliation To Indian Missile Strikes

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)Pakistan has launched a counteroffensive against India under a military operation codenamed Bunyan ul Marsoos following missile strikes by India on three Pakistani airbases, security sources confirmed early Saturday morning.

According to the sources, Pakistan's response is currently underway, with multiple targets inside India being struck.

The operation reportedly began at dawn, with Pakistan firing a Fatah-1 missile, striking key Indian military positions.

Also Read: Arms Haul in Charsadda: TTP Facilitators Arrested, But Police Silence Raises Eyebrows

Security sources revealed that Pakistan has destroyed a BrahMos missile storage site in Beas and an airfield in Pathankot. These actions mark a significant escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Airspace Closed Amid Rising Tensions

In response to the Indian aggression, Pakistan has shut down its airspace for all types of flights.

The Pakistan Airports Authority announced that the airspace will remain closed from 3:15 AM to 12:00 PM today.

India Targeted 3 Airbases, Confirms ISPR

In a late-night press briefing from Rawalpindi, Director General of ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that India had launched missiles targeting three Pakistani airbases-Nur Khan, Murid, and Shorkot.

He stated that the missiles were launched from aircraft and were surface-to-air types. However, Pakistan's air defense systems successfully neutralized the threat, and all air force assets remain secure.

The ISPR spokesperson also revealed that India had launched missiles into Afghanistan as well, warning that New Delhi's actions are pushing the entire region towards war.