Oculis Publishes Invitation To The Annual General Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZUG, Switzerland, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS / ICX: OCS.IC) (“Oculis”), today published the invitation to the 2025 Annual General Meeting, which will be held on June 4, 2025 at Ochsen-Zug, Kolinplatz 11, CH-6300 Zug, Switzerland, at 3:00 p.m. CEST / 9:00 a.m. EDT.

The 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held in-person and broadcast. To join the broadcast, please use the following link . Information pertaining to the 2025 Annual General Meeting, including meeting materials, can be accessed on the Oculis website here .

Oculis will host a virtual information session for all shareholders on May 19, 2025 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. CEST / 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. EDT, during which members of management will provide an overview of the 2025 Annual General Meeting proposals and answer questions from shareholders. To participate, please use the following link . The webcast of the virtual information session will be available following the event for replay and be accessible on the Oculis website here .

About Oculis

Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: OCS / XICE: OCS) focused on innovations addressing ophthalmic and neuro-ophthalmic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Oculis' highly differentiated pipeline of multiple innovative product candidates in clinical development includes: OCS-01, a topical eye drop candidate for diabetic macular edema (DME); Privosegtor (OCS-05), a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis with potentially broad clinical applications in other neuro-ophthalmic diseases; and Licaminlimab (OCS-02), a topical biologic anti-TNFα eye drop candidate for dry eye disease (DED). Headquartered in Switzerland with operations in the U.S. and Iceland, Oculis is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and is supported by leading international healthcare investors.

For more information, please visit:

Oculis Contacts

Ms. Sylvia Cheung, CFO

...

Investor Relations

LifeSci Advisors

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

...

Media Relations

ICR Healthcare

Amber Fennell / David Daley / Sean Leous

...