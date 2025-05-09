Ketamine Lead Gen Now Serves Wellness Clinics In 40+ States - Leading Growth In Mental Health & Wellness Marketing

Ketamine Lead Gen

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ketamine Lead Gen , a digital marketing agency focused exclusively on mental health and integrative wellness clinics, today announced its service expansion into more than 40 states across the U.S.The agency provides marketing services for clinics offering Ketamine Therapy, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Magnetic e-Resonance Therapy (MeRT), Peptide Therapy, Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), NAD+ Infusions, and GLP-1 Weight Loss treatments. This expansion reflects the growing demand for specialized marketing in a healthcare sector often limited by digital advertising restrictions and compliance challenges.A Decade of Industry FocusUnlike generalist marketing firms, Ketamine Lead Gen has operated exclusively in the mental health and wellness sector since its inception. The agency's leadership emphasizes its commitment to understanding the unique needs of both providers and the patient communities they serve.“We've spent over a decade working in this space. From platform compliance to patient psychology,” said Jake Bastien, CEO of Ketamine Lead Gen.“This is not just another vertical for us. It's the core of what we do.”Addressing Challenges in Healthcare MarketingMany clinics offering specialized therapies face digital advertising roadblocks due to platform restrictions and industry regulations. Ketamine Lead Gen works to address these challenges through compliant, targeted strategies, including:- HIPAA-aware advertising and patient acquisition practices- Local and national SEO strategies tailored to mental health audiences- Funnel optimization focused on treatment relevance and lead quality- Performance transparency with direct asset and data accessBastien noted that their goal is to provide clinics with ethical and effective outreach, stating,“We aim to help practices connect with patients who are seeking care, using marketing practices that are compliant, accurate, and respectful of the mental health journey.”No Contracts. No Tricks. Just Results.Ketamine Lead Gen's business model is intentionally designed to remove friction and promote autonomy for clinics. The agency does not require long-term contracts and does not rely on proprietary“all-in-one” platforms that obscure performance or restrict access to marketing data.Instead, all campaigns are built with full transparency. Clients retain direct ownership of all lead data. Reporting is straightforward, with complete visibility into performance metrics, allowing providers to understand and control their marketing efforts at every step.This open structure is intended to foster trust and long-term collaboration through value and results, not obligation.“We've seen too many clinics locked into rigid contracts or siloed platforms that weren't built for their success,” said Bastien.“We want our clients to stay with us because the results are working, not because they're trapped.”Service Offerings Include:- Ketamine Therapy Campaigns : Awareness-building for patients managing depression, anxiety, PTSD, and chronic pain- TMS and MeRT Outreach : Digital strategies for neuromodulation treatment centers and autism treatment- Peptide Therapy Promotion: Educational content and search optimization for clinics offering BPC-157, TB-500, and related therapies- NAD+ and Hormone Therapy: Branding and patient lead generation for cellular health and hormone optimization clinics- GLP-1 Weight Loss Campaigns: Compliant lead acquisition strategies for weight loss programs- SEO, Paid Ads, and Lead Funnels: Full-service visibility campaigns tailored to regulatory frameworksAbout Ketamine Lead GenKetamine Lead Gen is a U.S.-based marketing agency dedicated to serving mental health and wellness clinics. The agency specializes in HIPAA-compliant, full-funnel marketing strategies for clinics offering advanced therapies including Ketamine Infusion, TMS, MeRT, NAD+ Infusions, Peptide Optimization, Hormone Replacement Therapy, and GLP-1 weight loss solutions.With over a decade of industry experience, Ketamine Lead Gen offers tailored strategies to support clinic growth in advertising-restricted environments. Each campaign is customized to the clinic's treatment offerings, patient base, and location, designed to generate qualified leads and support long-term practice success.

