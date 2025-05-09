“America’S AI Engine Has Arrived”: Former Billion Dollar Hedge Fund Manager Says Elon Musk’S Dojo Will Power The Next Generation Of Autonomous Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to technology expert and former Wall Street strategist Enrique Abeyta, a major inflection point is coming to the U.S. tech landscape-and it begins with a supercomputer.

At the heart of this shift is Dojo-Elon Musk's custom-built AI supercomputer , designed to train a new breed of machines that think, move, and respond like humans... only faster.

“This isn't just an evolution in computing-it's the foundation for autonomous infrastructure,” says Abeyta.“Dojo is becoming the central nervous system for AI-driven systems in the physical world.”

Powered by a proprietary chip that is already“six times more powerful than Nvidia's best-selling chip,” Dojo enables machines to make life-critical decisions at scale without relying on legacy hardware bottlenecks.

Tesla's Autonomous Launch Point: June 1st

Abeyta points to a single moment-June 1st, 2025 -as the potential spark that brings this vision to life.

“That's when Elon Musk has said Tesla will release its most advanced full self-driving software-controlled entirely by the Dojo system,” he explains.

The vehicle expected to debut on that date-Tesla's Robotaxi-will be the first of its kind: a car with no steering wheel, no pedals, and no manual controls whatsoever.

“It's a fully automated car,” Abeyta notes.“Just cameras, data, and Dojo.”

Machine-First Intelligence, Trained by Reality

What sets Dojo apart is its ability to learn from real-world environments, not just simulations. Tesla's fleet delivers 160 billion frames of video every single day to the system, training it continuously on how to navigate dynamic, unpredictable situations.

“With the latest software... Elon Musk's AI can already drive a car without any help from humans,” Abeyta says.

But this capability isn't limited to cars.

According to Morgan Stanley:

“Dojo applications longer-term can extend beyond the auto industry. It can lay the foundation for vision-based AI models.”

From robotics to national logistics to intelligent surveillance systems, Abeyta believes Dojo's architecture is adaptable-and will become essential in fields where real-time visual understanding is critical.

U.S. Government Support Signals Strategic Priority

Abeyta sees a clear alignment between Dojo's rollout and America's national priorities.

“President Trump just signed an executive order called 'Removing Barriers to American AI Innovation,'” he says.

“He wants to accelerate the development of AI because he understands it's a matter of national security.”

He also notes that the company behind Dojo's hardware-Musk's key technology partner-is“expecting to receive billions of dollars from the Trump administration.”

The Future Is Autonomous. Dojo Is the Core.

Abeyta believes Musk's ambitions stretch well beyond Tesla.

“Dojo has the potential to become a sellable service that we would offer to other companies in the same way that Amazon Web Services offers web services,” Musk said.

This shift-from proprietary tech to national infrastructure -suggests a future in which Musk's system trains not just vehicles, but entire fleets of autonomous machines across sectors.

“We're moving into a world where machines interact with machines,” Abeyta says.“And the thing powering all of it is Dojo.”

About Enrique Abeyta

Enrique Abeyta is a former Wall Street strategist and hedge fund manager with over two decades of experience analyzing technological turning points. Having managed nearly $4 billion in institutional capital, Abeyta is known for identifying paradigm shifts before they enter the mainstream. He now leads Breaking Profits, a research initiative focused on transformative technologies and the systems reshaping national infrastructure and autonomy.

