Current Security Situation In Red Sea Witnesses Positive Developments
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 9 (KUNA) -- The Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority Lieutenant General Osama Rabie said on Friday that the current security situation in the Red Sea region is witnessing positive developments after announcing a ceasefire in Yemen with the United States.
This came during a meeting between Lieutenant General Rabie and representatives of 25 major shipping lines and agencies to discuss the impact of the positive security developments in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait, on Suez Canal navigation plans and schedules for the coming period, the Canal's Authority said in a statement.
Rabie stressed during the meeting the importance of concerted efforts and unified endeavors aimed at ensuring freedom of navigation in the Red Sea region, praising the important role played by shipping agencies in supporting the strategic partnership relations between the Suez Canal Authority and its clients from the lines and shipping companies, the statement explained.
He called on shipping lines to reassess their sailing schedules and consider the possibility of making decisions to gradually return some of their vessels to transit the region.
He stressed the importance of positive engagement with current developments and joint action to alleviate pressure on global supply chains, as well as discussing ways and mechanisms for the gradual return of transit through the region, while taking into account maritime safety and crew safety considerations.
He expressed his continued willingness to consult on ways to support customers, stressing that the Authority has witnessed significant progress in projects to develop the Suez Canal's navigation channel and maritime fleet, in parallel with its efforts to enhance the level of its services and open up to foreign partnerships to achieve common interests.
Rabie affirmed the Suez Canal's readiness to provide its various navigational and maritime services as part of a comprehensive and integrated package to meet the needs of transiting ships under normal and emergency conditions.
It includes ship maintenance and repair services, maritime rescue, maritime ambulance, and marine crew replacement, in addition to the collection and safe disposal of solid waste, which is in line with the Authority's approach to green transformation. (end)
