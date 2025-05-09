MNEE Expands Transparency With Monthly Third-Party Reserve Attestations Audited By Wolf & Company, P.C.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MNEE, a USD-backed stablecoin designed for instant payments with no gas tokens required, has announced the launch of its third-party monthly reserve attestation engagement with Wolf and Company, P.C. - a leading U.S. based accounting, audit, and advisory firm specializing in assurance services related to digital assets.

This milestone reinforces MNEE's long-term commitment to transparency, regulatory alignment, and user trust by validating that all MNEE tokens in circulation remain fully backed by high-quality and liquid assets. MNEE operates under the rules of permissible investments for stablecoin issuers, as published by the New York Department of Financial Services. In effect, all of MNEE's reserves are invested in U.S. Treasury bills with a duration no longer than 90 days, and U.S. cash held by a qualified custodian.

“The accountability from the MNEE team is refreshing. As auditors, we're focused on providing timely and reliable information to our clients' end-users – and that becomes a lot easier when the client shares the same priorities,” said Brandon Lehr, Senior Auditor at Wolf & Company, P.C.

Each month, Wolf will conduct independent examinations of MNEE's reserves using two snapshot dates within the month – the last day of the month and a randomly chosen Intermin day. Attestation reports will be published monthly on MNEE's website.

“Wolf & Company's independent verification ensures our users and partners can rely on the strength of MNEE's reserves with confidence,” said Rachel Bolton, CFO of MNEE.“Regular attestations are not just expected - they're foundational to maintaining trust in any modern stablecoin.”

Wolf & Company, P.C. operates according to AICPA attestation standards, which emphasize ethical independence, transparency, and audit quality. The firm has a reputation for thorough, unbiased examinations, and its partnership adds an additional layer of credibility to MNEE's reserve reporting.

About MNEE

MNEE is a USD-backed stablecoin enabling instant, scalable payments that cost next to nothing, and simple usage with no gas token required. Built on the 1Sat Ordinals protocol and ERC-20, MNEE's commitment to building the future of money focuses on delivering secure, efficient payment solutions that cost next to nothing across a wide range of industries and platforms.

Emilie Round

MNEE

+1 226-506-8933

...

Visit us on social media:

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.