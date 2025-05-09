FM, Japanese Counterpart Hold Expanded Talks In Japan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Tokyo, May 9 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi, met with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, on Friday, to discuss the regional situation and efforts to increase cooperation between the two nations within the framework of their strategic partnership.Safadi also met with Yoshimasa Hayashi, the Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary, while in Japan on a working visit.Safadi discussed the results of yesterday's meeting between His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and with Japanese officials. In addition to measures to create just peace in the region and strengthen security and stability, the summit discussed methods to improve cooperation in a number of economic, cultural, tourism, and developmental fields.The significance of implementing the conclusions of the meeting between His Highness the Crown Prince and the Japanese Prime Minister and doing it in a manner that fosters collaboration between the two friendly nations was underlined by the two ministers.Safadi and Iwaya talked on the regional situation, namely the efforts to achieve a lasting peace in Gaza and the prompt and sufficient distribution of humanitarian aid throughout the whole Strip.Safadi emphasized that the Israeli attack against Gaza must end immediately and that the international community must act quickly to pressure Israel to permit supplies into Gaza.Safadi emphasized that the humanitarian crisis is made worse by Israel's blocking of help from reaching Gaza.Israel has blatantly violated both international humanitarian law and international law by preventing more than two million Palestinians in the Strip from receiving humanitarian aid.Safadi underlined that malnutrition is a war crime and denies Palestinians their right to food and treatment when it is used as a weapon.Safadi issued a dire warning about the repercussions of Israel's ongoing aggression against Gaza and the unlawful actions that threaten the two-state solution in the occupied West Bank and the prospects for a fair peace in the area.Safadi commended Japan's stance in favor of a two-state solution and a ceasefire.Safadi spoke about the Syrian issue with his Japanese counterpart. In order to support the Syrian government's attempts to reconstruct Syria on principles that ensure its security, stability, and sovereignty while upholding the rights of all Syrians, Safadi emphasized the necessity of lifting sanctions on the country.Additionally, Safadi met with Taro Kono, a member of parliament from Japan, to talk about measures to deepen the strategic alliance between the two friendly nations and increase bilateral collaboration in a number of areas.Safadi also had meetings with other Japanese researchers and academics who focus on the Middle East, Asia, and international politics. Bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues of shared interest were the main topics of conversation. Safadi gave the audience an update on Jordan's administrative and economic changes, as well as its policies and initiatives to advance regional security and stability.Safadi commended Japanese officials during his meetings for the superb planning of Expo 2025 in Osaka.