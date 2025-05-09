Clearsky Health Announces 16Th Medical Rehabilitation Hospital In Eau Claire, Wisconsin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSky Health, a premier rehabilitative healthcare provider, has announced plans to build a new 36-bed medical rehabilitation hospital in Eau Claire, Wisc. It will be the organization's 16th hospital nationwide and is anticipated to open mid-2026.

ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Eau Claire will provide specialized rehabilitative care to patients recovering from disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, or other medically-complex conditions. It will treat more than 650 patients annually and provide about 100 new jobs for the area.

"Our goal is to improve the well-being of individuals in the region by addressing a gap in post-acute healthcare services," says Darby Brockette, CEO of ClearSky Health. "ClearSky Eau Claire will complement existing acute care services by allowing patients to remain near their homes to receive a higher level of treatment needed to help them maximize their recoveries, regain independence, and return to their homes."

"By offering this advanced care close to home, we'll help patients and their families avoid the logistical, financial, and emotional concerns of traveling, taking time off from work, or staying overnight out of town while a loved one receives treatment," Brockette says.

Patients at ClearSky Eau Claire will be treated by an interdisciplinary healthcare team that includes a physician; rehabilitation nurses; physical, occupational, and speech therapists; case managers; respiratory therapists; dietitians; and other healthcare professionals. The state-of-the-art, 45,000-square-foot building will feature all private rooms, a rehabilitative gym with specialized equipment and one-on-one therapy, a dining room with a dedicated chef and food service staff, an activity of daily living space that emulates home conditions, and an outside therapeutic courtyard.

"Our staff will go above and beyond normal service expectations to provide patients with optimal results," Brockette says.

A national study shows patients treated at medical rehabilitation hospitals like ClearSky Eau Claire return home sooner, remain home longer, have fewer hospital readmissions and ER visits, and live longer than those treated at nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities.

ClearSky Health owns and operates 12 medical rehabilitation hospitals in Arizona, Florida, Kansas, New Mexico, Ohio, Texas, and Wisconsin, with four more in planning stages in Florida, Texas, and Wisconsin.

SOURCE ClearSky Health

