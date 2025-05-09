UPDATE – Vocodia Expands Business Plan To Include Crypto Asset Acquisition Powered By Predictive AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocodia Holdings Corp. (OTC: VHAI), a leader in AI-driven voice automation and digital intelligence, announced today an update to its business plan to include the acquisition of crypto assets as part of its strategic growth initiatives.

This move is supported by Vocodia's proprietary Predictive AI technology, co-developed with its strategic partners, designed to identify and act on optimal digital asset opportunities. The company is currently in advanced negotiations with investment banks for an initial investment to support the first phase of this new initiative.



“Our Predictive AI gives us a unique edge in the digital asset space,” said Brian Podolak, CEO of Vocodia.“We believe integrating crypto into our business model aligns with our long-term vision for value creation and innovation.”



Further details will be announced as the investment and execution strategy are finalized.



About Vocodia

Vocodia Holdings Corp. (OTC: VHAI) is an AI technology company focused on building and deploying human-like voice automation agents for sales, service, and support across multiple industries.



For media or investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

