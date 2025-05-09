Telangana Sets Up Control Room In Delhi To Help People In Border States

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 9 (IANS) The Telangana government has established a control room at the Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi for state residents in bordering states in light of the prevailing situation on the international border.

The Resident Commissioner at the Telangana Bhavan stated that the control room has been established with a view to provide timely assistance, information, and support to residents of Telangana who are currently residing in the border states.

The control room shall operate round-the-clock to ensure uninterrupted support. Following are the contact numbers: Landline: 011-23380556, Vandhana, Private Secretary to the Resident Commissioner & Liaison Head, Mobile: 9871999044, Haider Ali Naqvi, Personal Assistant to the Resident Commissioner, Mobile: 9971387500, G. Rakshith Naik, Liaison Officer, Mobile: 9643723157, CH. Chakravarthy, Public Relation Officer, Mobile: 9949351270.

The Commissioner has requested that all concerned take note of the contact details and may reach out whenever required.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Human Resources Development, Nara Lokesh, has said that the state government is taking all steps for the safety of students from Andhra Pradesh.

"Amid Pakistan's provocations, the coalition govt is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of students from Andhra Pradesh stranded in Jammu & Kashmir," he posted on X.

"I assure all parents that the situation is being closely monitored and full assistance is being extended," added Lokesh.

MP Byreddy Shabari has written to Resident Commissioner Lav Agarwal, urging coordination with central agencies.

The Nandyal MP sought the Resident Commissioner's urgent intervention in liaising with central authorities concerned and defence departments regarding students from Andhra Pradesh who are stranded in Jammu & Kashmir. He told the Resident Commissioner that his support in tracking the status of students, conveying information to the state government and helping arrange their evacuation will be crucial during this emergency.

The Resident Commissioner has been urged to keep the families informed and to offer logistical guidance to ensure their children's safe return.