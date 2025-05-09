NHRI Conducts Introductory Visit To Umm Al Quwain Police General Headquarters

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May, 2025: As part of its continued efforts to strengthen institutional partnerships and promote a culture of human rights across the United Arab Emirates, the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) conducted an introductory visit to the Umm Al Quwain Police General Headquarters.

His Excellency Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Commander-in-Chief of Umm Al Quwain Police, received the NHRI delegation, led by NHRI Chairperson Maqsoud Kruse. The delegation also included NHRI Board of Trustees members Dr. Ahmed Al Mansoori, and Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Noman; H.E. Dr. Saeed Al Ghfeli, NHRI Secretary-General; Amro Al Qahtani, Director of the Chairperson's Office; Abdulazeez Al Obthani, Head of International and Regional Organizations; Fatima Al Hosani, Head of the Awareness and Education Section; and Klaithem Al Kaabi from the Media Center.

The visit aimed to advance cooperation and enhance coordination between the NHRI and the Umm Al Quwain Police in support of shared objectives related to justice, human dignity, and institutional development.

During the meeting, the NHRI delegation presented the Institution's independent mandate and its responsibilities in monitoring, promoting, and protecting human rights. The discussion underscored the importance of partnering with police authorities to support national efforts and uphold values enshrined in UAE legislation and aligned with international human rights standards.

H.E. Maqsoud Kruse noted that the visit aligns with the NHRI's strategic plan to expand engagement with key national institutions and raise awareness about its operational frameworks and collaborative approaches to safeguarding rights and freedoms across all sectors.

The visit concluded with a field tour of facilities at the Umm Al Quwain Police General Headquarters, where the NHRI delegation was briefed on leading community service initiatives and the measures in place to uphold human rights within law enforcement practices.

About the National Human Rights Institution:

The National Human Rights Institution was established under Federal Law No. (12) of 2021 as an independent entity with financial and administrative autonomy in carrying out its functions, activities, and mandates. The NHRI aims to promote and protect human rights and freedoms in accordance with the provisions of the UAE Constitution, applicable laws and legislations, as well as relevant international conventions, treaties, and agreements.