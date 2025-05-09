Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Healthcare Market Worth US$110.61 Billion By 2030 With 38.6% CAGR Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market , valued at US$14.92 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 38.6%, reaching US$21.66 billion in 2025 and an impressive US$110.61billion by 2030. The growing incidence of chronic diseases, linked with an increasing geriatric population, puts substantial financial pressure on healthcare providers. There is a rising need for the early detection of conditions such as dementia and cardiovascular disorders. This can be done by analysing imaging data to recognize patterns, which helps create personalized treatment plans.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market

By tools, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare market for machine learning has been bifurcated into deep learning, supervised learning, reinforcement learning, unsupervised learning, and other machine learning technologies. The deep learning segment accounted for the largest share of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare market in 2024. The capability to process vast amounts of unstructured medical data, such as electronic health records (HER), imaging, and genomics, allows accurate disease diagnosis and prediction. The integration of deep learning into healthcare is significantly boosting the AI in healthcare market, leading to substantial investments in diagnostic tools and predictive analytics. As computational power and data availability continue to increase, deep learning is set to unlock further advancements, solidifying its position as a key enabler of next-generation healthcare technologies.

By end user, the AI in healthcare market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, patients, and other end users. In 2024, healthcare providers accounted for the largest share of the AI in healthcare market. The large share of this end-user segment can be attributed to the increasing budgets of hospitals to improve the quality of care provided and reduce the cost of care.

By geography, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare market is segmented into five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to see a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is experiencing substantial growth in adopting AI technologies within the healthcare sector, driven by a combination of demographic shifts, technological advancements, and increased investments in innovation. The rising elderly population in the region is a key factor, with the proportion of individuals aged 65 years and above increasing significantly. The demand for advanced healthcare solutions has surged as the aging population faces chronic and age-related conditions, necessitating efficient diagnostic, monitoring, and treatment tools. AI technologies are being integrated into various healthcare applications, including predictive analytics, telemedicine, medical imaging, and patient management systems. These innovations aim to address gaps in healthcare access, improve diagnostic accuracy, and streamline operations across the region.

The prominent players operating in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare market include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Microsoft Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Medtronic (US), Oracle (US), Veradigm LLC (US), Merative (IBM) (US), Google (US), Cognizant (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), among others. These companies adopted strategies such as product launches, product updates, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare market.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a leading player in the AI in the healthcare market. The company utilizes AI to deliver innovative tools across various areas, including diagnostic imaging, patient monitoring, and precision medicine. Its advanced AI-driven platforms, such as the Philips HealthSuite, facilitate the integration and analysis of extensive clinical data, which supports personalized treatment plans and improves patient outcomes. Philips focuses on organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand its market presence.

Strategic partnerships in high-potential markets and collaborations have been the key growth strategies of the company over the years. For example, in February 2025, Philips partnered with Medtronic to educate and train cardiologists and radiologists in India on advanced imaging techniques for structural heart diseases. This partnership aims to upskill 300+ clinicians in multi-modality imaging such as echocardiography (echo) and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), especially for End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) patients. In November 2023, Philips and NYU Langone Health partnered to focus on patient safety and outcomes. This partnership integrated innovative health technologies, including digital pathology, clinical informatics, and AI-enabled diagnostics, enabling real-time collaboration among clinicians. The company also focuses on winning contracts across several companies in the healthcare space. This helps the company expand its footprint. For instance, in September 2022, Philips and Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri (MRHP) in Jakarta underwent a digital transformation in a strategic partnership, enhancing patient-centered care and healthcare services.

Microsoft Corporation (US):

Microsoft Corporation is one of the leading providers of software & tools that include advanced AI capabilities in healthcare to improve patient outcomes, streamline operations, and drive innovation. Its Azure-based AI solutions support distinct applications such as medical imaging, genomics, and precision medicine. The company also provides healthcare-specific AI models through its Azure AI Model Catalog, which is constructed to support hospitals and research institutions in building and deploying tailored AI solutions proficiently. Moreover, the integration of Nuance's AI-powered clinical and diagnostic tools encourages its capacity to support healthcare providers in decision-making and care delivery. The company continuously brings AI capabilities to the platforms in large-scale customer models. For instance, in March 2025, the company launched Microsoft Dragon Copilot, the first unified voice AI assistant in the healthcare industry that enables clinicians to streamline clinical documentation, surface information, and automate tasks.

Microsoft Corporation has invested significantly in R&D, which has improved its product portfolio and position in the AI market. Machine Learning (ML), deep learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and speech processing are the key focus areas of the company in the AI in healthcare market. The company continuously invests in a series of services and computational biology projects, including research support tools for next-generation precision healthcare, genomics, immunomics, CRISPR, and cellular and molecular biologics. It has a strong global presence, with key operations supported through its Azure cloud infrastructure across regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

