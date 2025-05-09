TWL Miner Provides Convenient Cloud Mining Contracts To Help Investors Earn Passive Income

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, USA, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Founded in 2019 and headquartered in the UK, leading cloud mining platform TWL Miner today shared insights on how cloud mining allows investors to earn passive income without the high upfront costs of traditional cryptocurrency mining.

The company operates more than 60 large-scale mining data centers in many countries around the world, which are powered by renewable energy such as solar and wind power. This clean energy model significantly reduces mining costs and environmental impact. TWL Miner currently serves more than 7 million users in 180 countries and regions.

Advantages of Cloud Mining

Traditional mining usually requires a large investment in high-performance hardware, electricity, and maintenance, which makes it prohibitive for many individual investors. In contrast, cloud mining allows users to rent computing power from service providers, thereby lowering the barrier to entry and eliminating the need for technical expertise.

The main advantages of using TWL Miner for cloud mining include:

●Accessibility: Accessible to users worldwide via the Internet.

●Cost-Effectiveness: No physical hardware to purchase or maintain.

●Easy to use: No technical setup or troubleshooting required.

●Scalability: Flexible contract options tailored to individual budgets.

●Energy efficiency: The use of clean energy reduces the impact on the environment.

●Quick returns: Profits are settled within 24 hours after the contract takes effect, and the principal is returned when the contract expires.

Getting Started with TWL Miner

Step 1: Sign up to get a $10 bonus.

The registration process is quick and easy, and all you need to do is provide your email address. New users can get a $10 instant bonus when they sign up, and a $0.6 bonus for daily sign-ins.

Step 2: Choose a mining contract.

Choose from a variety of contracts based on your investment goals and budget. Options include:

●Basic cloud computing capacity: $100 for 2 days, total $7

●Classic Cloud Computing Capacity: $500 for 5 days, total $531.75

●Classic Cloud Computing Capacity: $1,000 for 10 days, total $1,130

●Advanced Cloud Computing Capabilities: $5,000 for 30 days, total $7,250

●Advanced Cloud Computing Capabilities:$10,000 for 45 days, total $17,200

●Advanced Cloud Computing Capabilities:$30,000 for 50 days, total $55,500

To learn about the latest contract issuance, please visit TWL Miner's official website.

Step 3: Monitor your earnings

As your mining contract progresses, earnings will be deposited directly into your account. You can track your earnings in real time and withdraw funds at any time.









Why choose TWL Miner?

●Global Availability: Accessible to users worldwide without geographical restrictions.

●User-friendly platform: The simple interface is suitable for beginners.

●Expert Support: 24/7 customer service from an experienced team.

●Top hardware: Use equipment from companies such as Bitmain and Shenma Miner.

●Hassle-free operation: TWL Miner takes care of all hardware maintenance and troubleshooting.

●Green Mining: All sites are powered by renewable energy.

●Multiple Currencies Supported: Earn in BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDT, USDC, LTC, XRP, SOL, BCH, and more.

●Referral rewards: Referrs can receive a bonus of 1.5% to 4.5% for purchasing contracts. Professional Partners can earn up to $12,000 per month.

TWL Miner's model provides an easily accessible and low-risk entry point into cryptocurrency mining for both beginners and experienced investors.

About TWL Miner

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in the UK, TWL Miner is a leading innovator in the field of cloud mining. The platform provides users with efficient and convenient mining services without expensive hardware or maintenance costs. TWL Miner utilizes advanced cloud computing technology and distributed mining farm network to provide stable cryptocurrency income at low cost. For more information, please visit

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risks, and there is the possibility of loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

