Decision Lens Listed In AWS 'ICMP' For The US Federal Government

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Decision Lens integrated planning software is now available to US Government Customers in ICMP

- John Saaty, CEO - Decision Lens

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Decision Lens, the leader in transforming government planning, today announced that it listed its software in the AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community (ICMP). ICMP is a curated digital catalog from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that makes it easy to discover, purchase, and deploy software packages and applications from vendors that specialize in supporting government customers.

Built on decision science, Decision Lens transforms government planning and budgeting from a siloed, disconnected approach to an integrated, data-driven process, enabling agencies to make better, faster decisions aligned with the mission. With its exclusive focus on the public sector, Decision Lens delivers the people, process and technology required to build a more modern, efficient government.

“We are thrilled to provide another way for government agencies to access Decision Lens software. This channel, in addition to our FedRAMP certification, demonstrates our ability to store classified data, making it easier than ever for agencies to modernize their planning processes,” said John Saaty, Decision Lens CEO.

###

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. Since 2005, Decision Lens has enabled customers across the intelligence community, Department of Defense, federal civilian agencies, and state and local government to achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

Joshua Martin

Decision Lens

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.